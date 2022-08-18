Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

Now that the Steelers are back in action, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

The War Room: Sharpening Iron - How the first set of player cuts sharpen the Steelers

The Steelers made cuts on Tuesday to get their roster down to 85. How does that sharpen the roster? This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Cuts to 85

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: These Jaguars have changed their spots

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Steelers latest opponents in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon talk about the Jacksonville Jaguars.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Jags

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold and their upcoming contest.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Stacking numbers for preseason Week 2

The Steelers are suiting up again on Saturday, and expectations are great for the team and for each and everyone of the 85 looking to make the Men of Steel 53. What are the numbers to look at for Week 2 of the preseason. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.Check out the rundown of the show:

Stacking numbers for preseason Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars

and more geeky numbers!

