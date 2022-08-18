The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Wednesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Easy Practice

After emphasizing physicality, the Steelers had a light workout Wednesday to help ease off the players a bit.

Doesn’t even look like they’re wearing shells today. Expect a light workout. pic.twitter.com/U5aiYWvAcx — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) August 17, 2022

Players In/Out

Here is a rundown of who was practicing, who didn’t and who might be working their way back to the gridiron.

No Alex Highsmith again. Been out since last Monday with a rib injury. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

From my count on injuries:



No Highsmith, Adams, Teague; Allen — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Calvin Austin working off to the side again today. Won’t practice but getting closer. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Dotson with his helmet on going through drills. He’ll practice. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Don’t see Arthur Maulet out there working. Looks like he’s out. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Master Teague in a boot and crutches. Not a good sign at all. — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 17, 2022

KP8 with the 2s again

Kenny Pickett taking second-team snaps again today. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 17, 2022

Kenny Pickett goes with three throws in a row to Gunner Olzewski. That man gets open. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Kenny Pickett took second team reps in the first 11 on 11 period and completed 3-of-4 passes — all to Gunner Olszewski.



Trubisky: 3/4

Pickett: 3/4

Rudolph: 4/4 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2022

Defensive Look

The Steelers have been toying with this nickel defense with three safeties, and it just might be crazy enough to work.

Steelers opened up the first team drill again with 3 safeties in a nickel. (But two ILBs - in effect it was Kazee instead of CB Levi Wallace) — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

Steelers with a few 3 safety sets here. Kazee in with Minkah and Edmunds. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

The more you can do

If Mike Tomlin calls you a Swiss Army Knife, you better be a player with tremendous versatility. With Derek Watt still out of practice, Connor Heyward took reps at fullback. Like the age old adage is, the more you can do...

Conner Heyward running at fullback with the first team offense right now. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Third Down Period

The Steelers didn’t do their typical 7 Shots drill Wednesday, instead they focused on passing drills when they had team drills. Wednesday they did their 3rd Down period, where each quarterback has to complete a first down. Take a look at how the third down period shook out at camp.

Mitch Trubisky opens up a third down period with a pass picked off by Robert Spillane — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2022

Trubisky hits Freiermuth over the middle in stride, who had a step and a half on Devin Bush who was in coverage — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

Gunner Olszewski has 6 receptions now today from Pickett. Dudes having a day. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Mason Rudolph with the throw of the day at practice. Hits Cody White in stride 35 yards downfield, he finishes the play for a TD after beating Justin Layne — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

Finally!

I’ve been wondering when this day would come, and it finally arrived. The day Chris Oladokun gets some repetitions in camp which don’t involve just throwing to uncontested receivers. Wednesday saw Oladokun get both scout team repetitions, and 3rd team reps as he starts to try and prove himself to the coaches who drafted him.

Chris Oladokun officially getting some camp reps. First time all of training camp. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Steelers fourth-string QB Chris Oladokun getting some 7-on-7 reps now at the end of practice. He’s certainly starting behind the 8-ball but it’s an obvious drop-off from the other three. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 17, 2022

And practice ends with Chris Oladokun throwing one right into the chest of inside linebacker Mark Robinson, who dropped it. Seventh-round on seventh-round crime narrowly avoided. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 17, 2022

Bring the Blitz

The Steelers are starting to work on the intricacies of their game, and that includes blitzing. While they hardly blitzed last Saturday night, it looks as though they are preparing for it more in the coming weeks/months.

Steelers continue to work through their blitz packages here. Starting to diversify it with coverages, disguises, and creepers. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Let the planning begin

As is typical with a Tomlin training camp, at some point the team starts to go through a real game week. This would also include game planning for an opponent. In the old 4-game format it would typically happen after the third preseason game, but it seems as if it is starting heading into the game Saturday night in Jacksonville.

Looks like the Steelers are at least doing a little game planning today. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 17, 2022

Injury Update

Mike Tomlin said Isaiahh Loudermilk hurt his ribs and did not finish practice. Other than that, no new injuries for the Steelers.

Isaiah’s Loudermilk has a rib injury and did not finish practice — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 17, 2022

Video

Mike Tomlin is currently running a group of kids through ladder drills. This is pretty wholesome. pic.twitter.com/YiWhYBQMnj — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Practice ended at 3:50. Over an hour later what is Najee Harris doing? Running hills. pic.twitter.com/ZcjplV8rf5 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

It’s an hour after practice finished and Najee Harris is still working out. As he’s done the last couple of days, he’s running hill sprints. Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was second-to-last on the field, just rode by in a golf cart and clapped, “Good job Najee! Good job!” pic.twitter.com/IUIyWnRCFb — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2022

Pressley Harvin III on the difference between being a 2nd-yr punter than a rookie in the NFL pic.twitter.com/qysW0FtKK8 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

Najee Harris on Mitch Trubisky: A “loving guy” who talks about his son a lot but is also a heck of a competitor.



And on Kenny Pickett: “Improving every step of the way. You see him going through his reads better. He’s taking more control. He’s feeling more confident.” pic.twitter.com/VL74Dgixxo — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 17, 2022

Gunner Olszewski is a Pittsburgh guy. pic.twitter.com/iBAhyurAA0 — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 17, 2022

Najee Harris joined us post practice today to talk about a healthier RBs room, wanting to play in the preseason and more. #SteelersCamp pic.twitter.com/cC7mjbTCuG — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) August 17, 2022

Think the other guy's job is easier? The #Steelers special teams aces mix it up at practice today with @pharvin27 doing the long snapping, Chris Boswell doing the holding & Christian Kuntz doing the kicking. BTW, Kuntz did make a field goal off camera. #HereWeGo @KDKA pic.twitter.com/3PSy7lUlo7 — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) August 17, 2022

Photos