 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 17: The plan is starting to come together

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Wednesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Easy Practice

After emphasizing physicality, the Steelers had a light workout Wednesday to help ease off the players a bit.

Players In/Out

Here is a rundown of who was practicing, who didn’t and who might be working their way back to the gridiron.

KP8 with the 2s again

Defensive Look

The Steelers have been toying with this nickel defense with three safeties, and it just might be crazy enough to work.

The more you can do

If Mike Tomlin calls you a Swiss Army Knife, you better be a player with tremendous versatility. With Derek Watt still out of practice, Connor Heyward took reps at fullback. Like the age old adage is, the more you can do...

Third Down Period

The Steelers didn’t do their typical 7 Shots drill Wednesday, instead they focused on passing drills when they had team drills. Wednesday they did their 3rd Down period, where each quarterback has to complete a first down. Take a look at how the third down period shook out at camp.

Finally!

I’ve been wondering when this day would come, and it finally arrived. The day Chris Oladokun gets some repetitions in camp which don’t involve just throwing to uncontested receivers. Wednesday saw Oladokun get both scout team repetitions, and 3rd team reps as he starts to try and prove himself to the coaches who drafted him.

Bring the Blitz

The Steelers are starting to work on the intricacies of their game, and that includes blitzing. While they hardly blitzed last Saturday night, it looks as though they are preparing for it more in the coming weeks/months.

Let the planning begin

As is typical with a Tomlin training camp, at some point the team starts to go through a real game week. This would also include game planning for an opponent. In the old 4-game format it would typically happen after the third preseason game, but it seems as if it is starting heading into the game Saturday night in Jacksonville.

Injury Update

Mike Tomlin said Isaiahh Loudermilk hurt his ribs and did not finish practice. Other than that, no new injuries for the Steelers.

Video

Photos

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...