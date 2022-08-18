6 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Wednesday’s training camp practice

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers continued their work on the practice field for training camp in Latrobe on Wednesday, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. Despite his brief responses and not many questions, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Kenny Pickett

This week, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has taken snaps with the second offensive group more than previously in preparation for the upcoming preseason game. Coach Tomlin was asked what he likes about Pickett’s development this week.

“His preparation, more than anything. He’s going to get some reps and more varsity-like action in this game in an effort to get to know him and see how he fares. What he’s doing out here is just preparing for it.”

Chris Oladokun

For the first time in training camp, seventh-round draft pick Chris Oladokun saw some team reps at quarterback in running the scout team on Wednesday. Coach Tomlin was asked what he thought of Oladokun’s work with the scout team.

“He did some good things. He’s been working diligently, he’s locked in. I appreciate his approach to business, the level of maturity that he’s displaying, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets more physical reps to show what he’s capable of.”

Jaylen Warren

Despite having good production in his first NFL game, running back Jaylen Warren is also dealing with the repercussions of fumbling the ball on Saturday night and was seen carrying a football around campus on Wednesday. Coach Tomlin was asked if he was happy with the seriousness Warren was taking in ball security.

“They all do. That’s just standard operating procedure for us.”

In a follow-up question, Coach Tomlin was asked if it was his suggestion for Warren to carry the ball around campus.

“Every back on our group does that. We pass that ball around, that is nothing new there. That is part of our culture.”

Gunner Olszewski

Before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gunner Olszewski was primarily a kick returner. Coach Tomlin was asked what Olszewski has shown with his receiver skills so far in training camp.

“He’s adaptable, versatile, he plays multiple spots, he’s tough. I can’t say enough about his toughness that he displays, whether it’s related to toting the ball or blocking or otherwise, he’s a game guy.”

Pat Freiermuth

Despite missing the first preseason game due to injury, there are a lot of expectations on second-year tight and Pa Freiermuth. Coach Tomlin was asked his impressions of Freiermuth so far in camp.

“Pat’s done a good job getting on a moving train. He missed some time because of injury, but he’s a wired in young guy. But it’s still uncomfortable with young guys missing time. It’s reasonable to expect him to take a significant jump here in year two, in spite of the success that he had last year, because he’s got the knowledge and the experience associated with where he is. I expect him to continue to work hard and continue to be a guy on the rise, and I’m excited for what 2022 may hold for him.”

Steven Sims

Despite only having one reception for 2 yards, Steven Sims have a 38-yard punt return and a 38-yard rush on Saturday night. Coach Tomlin was asked what Sims brings to the receivers.

“He’s working extremely hard. He’s working to define the role. I don’t know that I can describe it from a role perspective. He’s a guy that is fighting for a place or a seat on the bus.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen below: