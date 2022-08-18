Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Thursday’s practice

As they finish up their final week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are once again on the field at St. Vincent College to get ready for their next preseason matchup.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers were able to hold all of training camp in Latrobe as they now get back to the UPMC Rooney Sports complex next week for the remainder on the 2022 NFL season.

As for the schedule of things for players, they have their final practice open to the public today before they have the option of a closed practice before breaking camp and heading to Jacksonville on Friday.

Check out the information below on the final training camp tracker of 2022 as the players hit the field, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

Postcard-worthy Westmoreland County day for the final practice of 2022 training camp

Mason Rudolph doesn’t live in hypotheticals pic.twitter.com/2ul2BPRX8K — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 18, 2022

Mitch Trubisky, asked if prankster George Pickens has pulled anything on him during this camp pic.twitter.com/j6YkS7m9p1 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 18, 2022

Mitch Trubisky says he wants to play more than two series vs. Jacksonville but says Tomlin hasn’t told them the plan yet. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 18, 2022

Tom Izzo is at Steelers training camp today. So that's neat.

Tom Izzo is at the last day of Steelers camp in Latrobe, catching up with Mel Blount before they go out to the practice field.

The Steelers are in pads again today after a light practice Wednesday. Mike Tomlin has been thoughtfully non-rhythmic about his padded practices. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 18, 2022

Steelers rookie WR Calvin Austin has shed the walking boot but doesn’t look like he’ll practice today. He’s been out since Friday. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 18, 2022

No Arthur Maulet today at Steelers practice

Brian Flores was leading blitz installs earlier in practice. Have seen that a few times in practice. Tells me that he will have an impact on some of those blitz schemes — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Diontae Johnson first man down to field. He’s likely to get some time in Jacksonville along with all other “healthy” regulars — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 18, 2022

The Steelers have worked in pads 3 of the 4 days this week after playing a game last Saturday. Will play another this Saturday.



Steelers not taking the gas off the physicality. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

No Calvin Austin today. Still working off to the side

Steelers strength and conditioning coach Garrett Giemont imploring the sizable Saint Vincent crowd to make a lot of noise during 7 shots and offensive periods.

Second straight day in a row the Steelers are working WZ blocking in individuals with the OL — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Max Borghi doing Max Borghi things

Steelers WRs working on jump balls again. Frisman Jackson has made two things key in his time as WRs coach: contested grabs and blocking. Doesn’t feel they did enough of it last year — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Mike Tomlin just told his receivers "we're being freaky today." File that under things I haven't heard in a while.

Derek Watt has returned to practice, which could give him a chance to play at Jacksonville. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 18, 2022

Interesting. LBs getting work on RB cut backs and have to react when those RBs decide to cut backside. It’s not like we saw a play on Saturday where that thing got Devin Bush or anything…… — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Marcus Allen also is suited up and looks ready to return to practice. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 18, 2022

Mitch Trubisky steps back to pass on the first rep of seven shots. Had Najee Harris open but he dropped it. Would’ve been a TD. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Seven Shots underway



Seven Shots underway

Tomlin announced that "t-bone steak" dinner is at stake

Trubisky throws a fade up to George Pickens but Levi Wallace knocks it away. Nice play by Wallace. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Jaylen Warren darts right past the defensive line into the endzone for a touchdown. Worked with the 1st. Cleared out by James Daniels. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Cam Heyward injured — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 18, 2022

Cam Heyward down on the ground after Seven Shots in obvious pain. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 18, 2022

Cam Heyward slow to get up on the third rep of 7 shots. Walking off a bit gingerly now. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 18, 2022

He walked off on his own after a bit, albeit gingerly — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 18, 2022

Cam Heyward is on the ground after the third play of seven shots. He is helped up and leaves the field. His practice day could be over. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 18, 2022

Trubisky finds Pat Freiermuth in the back of the end zone for the TD. Hell of a block by Jaylen Warren in pass pro to make sure Trubisky was clean. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Christian Blake gets a screen from Kenny Pickett but it’s stopped short. Mark Robinson and James Pierre on the tackles — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Kenny Pickett finds Miles Boykin up top for the touchdown. The all critical 3-3 tie in seven shots here. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Mason Rudolph finds Tyler Snead open on an out route for a touchdown. Offense wins the final seven shots of camp 4-3. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Mitch Trubisky goes 2 for 4 in 7 shots, Kenny Pickett 1 for 2, Mason Rudolph 1 for 1. Trubisky should’ve had a TD to Najee Harris who dropped it, and one of the scores was a rush for Jaylen Warren. Kenny Pickett found Miles Boykin over the middle and Mason Rudolph hit Tyler Snead — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 18, 2022

Mitch Trubisky finds George Pickens on a slant for a touchdown from about 8 yards out — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Cam Heyward on the bench on the opposite side of the field. That's a good sign. They didn't immediately take him out of here. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 18, 2022

The final crowd of camp is the liveliest, noise and cheers for team drills, as was requested by staff

Jaylen Warren worked with the 1st team offense for 2 reps in seven shots. That’s important to note. First time that’s happened. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Steelers doing more 11-on-11 and Kenny Pickett connects with Gunner Olszewski for a 25-yard TD. Heck of a catch co wide ring Linden Stephens basically tackled him when the ball was mid-air. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 18, 2022

Kenny Pickett hits Gunner Olszewski on a 25 yard touchdown working against James Pierre.



Olszewski was ripped down and it would’ve been DPI but he still caught it. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Jaylen Warren now the only RB working exclusively with the 2s with Kenny Pickett.



Just caught a ball in the flat for 10 yards. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Benny Snell with a goal line rep to pound it into the end zone from a yard out. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Cam Heyward sitting on the bench getting his left ankle looked at it appears.



Cam Heyward sitting on the bench getting his left ankle looked at it appears.

He was up and walking around. Seems to be getting wrapped right now.

Whoever the WR was who had Justin Layne on him in coverage just had 3 passes among about 6 plays in a red-zone drill — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 18, 2022

Wouldn’t think Heyward’s injury is too serious at this point. He’s getting it wrapped with ice on it but was walking around and his shoe was still on. Looks OK. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Kenny Pickett on the move. Fires 15 yards down field to Cody White to his right. Nice play. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Chris Oladokun is getting reps again — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

The Pressley Harvin boom show is back again — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Warren and Snell being used as the personal protectors on punt coverage. That's a good sign that both make this team. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 18, 2022