Steelers waive/injured Master Teague, sign another running back

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a roster moves ahead of the last open practice of training camp for 2022. After injuring himself earlier this week in practice, Master Teague III has been Waived/Injured and the Steelers have signed running back Max Borghi.

In Saturday night’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Master Teague had six carries for 31 yards. Unfortunately, he was carded off of practice with what appeared to be a foot injury earlier this week. At Wednesday’s practice, Teague was seen on the sidelines in a boot and on crutches. By being waived/injured, Teague will first have to clear waivers before coming back with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will then either reach an injury settlement or be placed on injured reserve.

As for the Steelers new running back, Max Borghi was undrafted out of Washington State this past offseason. Following the 2022 NFL draft, Borghi signed with the Indianapolis Colts on May 13 but was waived five days later. Early in training camp, Borghi signed with the Denver Broncos and appeared in their first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. In the game, Borghi played five snaps where he had four rushing attempts for 10 yards.

