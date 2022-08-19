The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Thursday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Pads are on

It was the last day of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, but it didn’t mean Mike Tomlin was taking his foot off the gas when it came to padded practices.

The Steelers are in pads again today after a light practice Wednesday. Mike Tomlin has been thoughtfully non-rhythmic about his padded practices. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 18, 2022

The Steelers have worked in pads 3 of the 4 days this week after playing a game last Saturday. Will play another this Saturday.



Steelers not taking the gas off the physicality. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Who’s In/Out

An update of who was in and who was out for the Steelers’ final camp practice.

Steelers rookie WR Calvin Austin has shed the walking boot but doesn’t look like he’ll practice today. He’s been out since Friday. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 18, 2022

No Arthur Maulet today at Steelers practice pic.twitter.com/bzx7Jdk9SF — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Derek Watt has returned to practice, which could give him a chance to play at Jacksonville. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 18, 2022

Marcus Allen also is suited up and looks ready to return to practice. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 18, 2022

7 Shots

Here is your final update on the 7 Shots drill to start practice.

Mitch Trubisky steps back to pass on the first rep of seven shots. Had Najee Harris open but he dropped it. Would’ve been a TD. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Trubisky throws a fade up to George Pickens but Levi Wallace knocks it away. Nice play by Wallace. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Jaylen Warren darts right past the defensive line into the endzone for a touchdown. Worked with the 1st. Cleared out by James Daniels. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Trubisky finds Pat Freiermuth in the back of the end zone for the TD. Hell of a block by Jaylen Warren in pass pro to make sure Trubisky was clean. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Christian Blake gets a screen from Kenny Pickett but it’s stopped short. Mark Robinson and James Pierre on the tackles — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Kenny Pickett finds Miles Boykin up top for the touchdown. The all critical 3-3 tie in seven shots here. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Mason Rudolph finds Tyler Snead open on an out route for a touchdown. Offense wins the final seven shots of camp 4-3. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

11-on-11

The Steelers then moved into an 11-on-11 team drill. Here are some of the highlights of the session and who showed out during the work.

Steelers doing more 11-on-11 and Kenny Pickett connects with Gunner Olszewski for a 25-yard TD. Heck of a catch co wide ring Linden Stephens basically tackled him when the ball was mid-air. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 18, 2022

Kenny Pickett hits Gunner Olszewski on a 25 yard touchdown working against James Pierre.



Olszewski was ripped down and it would’ve been DPI but he still caught it. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Jaylen Warren now the only RB working exclusively with the 2s with Kenny Pickett.



Just caught a ball in the flat for 10 yards. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

No, Not Cam

The injury which scared the collective Steelers fan base who was following on social media came to captain Cam Heyward. Heyward had his ankle rolled into and was down on the turf before getting off the field under his own power. He was attended to by the training staff, but did show up after practice to sign autographs. While the injury doesn’t look to be severe, it could mean Heyward doesn’t play this Saturday night vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, not as if he needed to play in a preseason game.

Cam Heyward sitting on the bench getting his left ankle looked at it appears.



He was up and walking around. Seems to be getting wrapped right now. pic.twitter.com/dyu7LHnm93 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Wouldn’t think Heyward’s injury is too serious at this point. He’s getting it wrapped with ice on it but was walking around and his shoe was still on. Looks OK. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Cam Heyward is now heading to the locker room on a cart.That he wasn’t taken away immediately after his injury is a good sign for the Steelers. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 18, 2022

Cam Heyward just came out in a black shirt. Looks like nothing is on his ankle. He’s walking around, cracking jokes. Good sign. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

Cam Heyward on his ankle injury that he sustained during Seven Shots:



"At first I was a little nervous, but it’s all good. This happens." — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 18, 2022

Crowd Noise

The Steelers are preparing for their first road game of the 2022 NFL Preseason, but the crowd noise they were using at camp might have been a bit much. After all, the noise in Jacksonville might be more Steelers fans than anything else.

They are playing renegade at Steelers training camp right now. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

They’re now pumping in some crowd noise for Steelers practice. Gotta prepare for a raucous TIAA Bank Field preseason environment #Duval — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 18, 2022

RB Depth Chart

A look at the running back depth chart on the last day of camp, and likely what the pecking order might look like on Saturday night.

RB depth chart today:



RB1: Najee Harris

RB2: Jaylen Warren

RB3: Benny Snell / Anthony McFarland — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 18, 2022

That’s a wrap

Just like that, it’s all over. A big thank you to all the BTSC faithful who followed along this training camp. Also, a big thank you to all the media who unselfishly share their thoughts, opinions and news with the fans who can’t make it to Latrobe, PA every year. It’s appreciated.

That is it. The Steelers' final play of training camp 2022 is a nice throw by Oladokun to Jace Sternberger over the middle. That will do it. This one is a wrap. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 18, 2022

And that’s a wrap for the Saint Vincent portion of training camp. pic.twitter.com/KbvMlLSX4c — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 18, 2022

Video

Mason Rudolph doesn’t live in hypotheticals pic.twitter.com/2ul2BPRX8K — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 18, 2022

Mitch Trubisky, asked if prankster George Pickens has pulled anything on him during this camp pic.twitter.com/j6YkS7m9p1 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 18, 2022

Max Borghi doing Max Borghi things pic.twitter.com/G3BFYifHIg — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 18, 2022

Mike Tomlin just told his receivers “we’re being freaky today.” File that under things I haven’t heard in a while. pic.twitter.com/ubKcF8DQC0 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 18, 2022

The final crowd of camp is the liveliest, noise and cheers for team drills, as was requested by staff pic.twitter.com/T0NA5xUad7 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 18, 2022

Derrek Tuszka on being better and more comfortable in Year 2 with the Steelers pic.twitter.com/s3ZBDJGsdx — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 18, 2022

Photos

Postcard-worthy Westmoreland County day for the final practice of 2022 training camp pic.twitter.com/wNAIhLj1Y5 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 18, 2022

Tom Izzo is at the last day of Steelers camp in Latrobe, catching up with Mel Blount before they go out to the practice field. pic.twitter.com/N1G0mdVWiZ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 18, 2022