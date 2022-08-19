 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 18: Injury scare almost dampens a successful camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Thursday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Pads are on

It was the last day of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, but it didn’t mean Mike Tomlin was taking his foot off the gas when it came to padded practices.

Who’s In/Out

An update of who was in and who was out for the Steelers’ final camp practice.

7 Shots

Here is your final update on the 7 Shots drill to start practice.

11-on-11

The Steelers then moved into an 11-on-11 team drill. Here are some of the highlights of the session and who showed out during the work.

No, Not Cam

The injury which scared the collective Steelers fan base who was following on social media came to captain Cam Heyward. Heyward had his ankle rolled into and was down on the turf before getting off the field under his own power. He was attended to by the training staff, but did show up after practice to sign autographs. While the injury doesn’t look to be severe, it could mean Heyward doesn’t play this Saturday night vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, not as if he needed to play in a preseason game.

Crowd Noise

The Steelers are preparing for their first road game of the 2022 NFL Preseason, but the crowd noise they were using at camp might have been a bit much. After all, the noise in Jacksonville might be more Steelers fans than anything else.

RB Depth Chart

A look at the running back depth chart on the last day of camp, and likely what the pecking order might look like on Saturday night.

That’s a wrap

Just like that, it’s all over. A big thank you to all the BTSC faithful who followed along this training camp. Also, a big thank you to all the media who unselfishly share their thoughts, opinions and news with the fans who can’t make it to Latrobe, PA every year. It’s appreciated.

Video

Photos

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...