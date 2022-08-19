The kickoff to the 2022 NFL preseason is underway. While things can still happen between now and August 30 when teams must cut down to 53 players by 4 PM Pittsburgh time, it’s time to give our somewhat-too-early predictions for the Steelers 53-man roster to begin the 2022 season. With two games yet for players to prove themselves, it’s difficult to project who the bottom of the roster players will be. Regardless, BTSC editor Dave Schofield and senior editor Jeff Hartman will give their input onto their thoughts of who will make the roster come Week 1.

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Dave: Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph

Changes: None

Analysis: If training camp showed us anything it’s it this isn’t going to change outside of a major roster move. And I don’t see that right now.

Jeff: Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph

Changes: None

Analysis: Chris Oladokun doesn’t make it to the team’s 53-man roster, but the hope is he is either stashed on Injured Reserve (IR) like Joshua Dobbs last season, or placed on the practice squad. If Oladokun plays well in the preseason, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him make the roster and another roster move being made, like a trade.

Running Back (3)

Dave: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Benny Snell Jr. , Anthony McFarland Jr.

Changes: Benny Snell out, Jaylen Warren in

Analysis: I want Jaylen Warren on this team and I was looking everywhere to find a spot. I was even going to carry one less defender but that didn’t work. So I flipped a coin between Benny Snell and Derek Watt and Snell lost. This has everything to do with their unavailability throughout the camp, so it could easily change.

Jeff: Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr. , Anthony McFarland Jr., Jaylen Warren

Changes: Benny Snell Jr. OUT, Jaylen Warren IN

Analysis: McFarland was a draft pick, and the Steelers still favor those players in these situations. Otherwise, I see Benny Snell’s time coming to a close Pittsburgh, unless they keep four running backs.

Fullback (1)

Dave: Derek Watt

Changes: None

Analysis: I almost dropped him off the roster after going to bat for him throughout the offseason, but when he’s been injured and hasn’t played it makes it really tough to justify keeping the Steelers special teams captain for just teams when others are on the field showing what they can bring. But for now he stays.

Jeff: Derek Watt

Changes: None

Analysis: The only true fullback on the team. Moving on...

Wide Receiver (6)

Dave: Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin

Changes: None

Analysis: This list would have changed three times since the last time we made our predictions following minicamp. But now, based on who’s available, it’s back to these six.

Jeff: Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski

Changes: None

Analysis: If there is a player whose roster spot isn’t guaranteed, it’s Boykin. At this point, I like Boykin’s ability to play special teams, giving him the nudge over the others. Anthony Miller could have made a case for himself, but his IR designation ended that before it began. Steven Sims also could make a play here, but I don’t see it happening.

Tight End (3)

Dave: Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Changes: None

Analysis: I was confident in this list before training camps, but now I’m really confident in it now

Jeff: Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Changes: None

Analysis: I could see the team possibly keeping a fourth tight end in Kevin Rader, and considering Heyward could fall under several categories on this prediction it could be feasible. As for now, I’ll still to these three.

Offensive Line (9)

Dave: Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., James Daniels, Kevin Dotson, Mason Cole, Kendrick Green, Joe Haeg, J.C. Hassenauer, John Leglue

Changes: None

Analysis: I wasn’t sure if the glue would find his way under the team or maybe the practice squad, but he played very well run blocking in the Steelers first game. So I’m fairly confident in this group now, but there’s still two games to play.

Jeff: Chuks Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., Joe Haeg, John Leglue, James Daniels, Kevin Dotson, Mason Cole, Kendrick Green, J.C. Hassenauer

Changes: None

Analysis: As of now I have Haeg beating out Chaz Green, but this is an area, primarily offensive tackle, where I could see the team making a move after cuts have been made. Otherwise, the interior of the line is constructed.

Total Offense: 25

Defense

Defensive Line (7)

Dave: Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Tyson Alualu, Chris Wormley, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams

Changes: Larry Ogunjobi in

Analysis: The last time we did a prediction the Steelers had not signed Ogunjobi, so his addition is obvious. I just don’t see the Steelers giving up on any of the seven players and keeping the extra defensive lineman simply because they still have to part ways with Henry Mondeaux, Khalil Davis, and Carlos Davis.

Jeff: Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Chris Wormley, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Larry Ogunjobi

Changes: Larry Ogunjobi IN

Analysis: So Tuitt retired, making my initial prediction look bad. Larry Ogunjobi being signed makes me feel better about the DLine entering 2022.

Outside Linebacker (4)

Dave: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Derrek Tuszka, Genard Avery

Changes: None

Analysis: I haven’t seen anything from anyone to make me think this list would be any different.

Jeff: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Derrek Tuszka, Genard Avery, Tuzar Skipper

Changes: Tuzar Skipper OUT after being waived

Analysis: Steelers save a roster spot with Avery being able to play both ILB and OLB. However, they stick with their four in hopes of being creative at the position.

Inside Linebacker (4)

Dave: Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Robert Spillane, Buddy Johnson, Marcus Allen

Changes: Marcus Allen out

Analysis: To add another defensive lineman, I had to lose somebody so I picked inside linebacker. I don’t know if it will be Buddy Johnson, Mark Robinson, or Marcus Allen, but I don’t see a reason to keep more than one of them at this point especially if it would mean losing a defensive lineman, a cornerback, or a wide receiver. And for those who want to cut Devin Bush, his fully-guaranteed contract will keep that from happening regardless of his play on the field.

Jeff: Devin Bush, Myles Jack, Robert Spillane, Buddy Johnson, Mark Robinson

Changes: Mark Robinson OUT

Analysis: Mark Robinson has a ton of potential, but I don’t see the Steelers finding enough value in him immediately to take up a roster spot.

Cornerback (5)

Dave: Cameron Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet, James Pierre

Changes: None

Analysis: I have James Pierre making it in as the last player on the defense simply because the Steelers could go with four corners if they choose. But I don’t think it’s wise as they really should have a 10th defensive back available in today’s NFL.

Jeff: Cameron Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Arthur Maulet

Changes: James Pierre back IN

Analysis: Going into a season with just four cornerbacks isn’t ideal, so I figured there is no way the team does that. I have the team cutting Justin Layne, and keeping James Pierre for the 5th spot.

Safety (5)

Dave: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Tre Norwood

Changes: None

Analysis: I really like this list. I think these are the guys and they should keep them all.

Jeff: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Tre Norwood

Changes: None

Analysis: For those who freaked out over having four cornerbacks, Norwood and Edmunds will likely help round out the defensive back depth chart by playing more flex positions.

Total Defense: 25

Special Teams

Specialists (3)

Dave: Chris Boswell, Pressley Harvin III, Christian Kuntz

Changes: None

Analysis: The only other player than these three still left is Nick Sciba, and he’s not going to be around long.

Jeff: Chris Boswell, Pressley Harvin III, Christian Kuntz

Changes: None

Analysis: No need to make any changes, as of yet.

Total Team: 53

