Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: QB Love Triangle

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) & Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the black and gold. This week, Steelers Nation has never been so excited after a pre-season game. We’ll curb some of the enthusiasm surrounding the emerging 3-way QB Lovefest. Plus, the Pickens Hype train closes in on Ludicrous Speed. Then we break down the Devin Bush comments that sent fans back into their negative shells, and tell you why haters are completely barking up the wrong tree.

QB lovefest

(don’t) Blame Canada

Pickens Hype Overload

Misdirected Bush Bashing

Mike Tomlin Press Conference Recap: Preseason Week 2 at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be traveling to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason, and Mike Tomlin met with media Thursday to talk about the upcoming game. Check out the Mike Tomlin press conference recap where BTSC Editor Dave Schofield gives you all you need to know.

The Steelers Preview: Will the level of excitement remain high after preseason Week 2?

The excitement for the Steelers is at a fever pitch even after just one preseason game, Will that continue, or will that balloon of excitement pop in Jacksonville? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine all things Steelers with shenanigans galore.

News of the Week

Can the Steelers momentum continue against Jacksonville?

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: Predicting the 53-man roster before Preseason Week 2

The Steelers cut their roster down to 85 on Tuesday, but it ultimately needs to get down to 53. After one week of preseason ball, what does that opening day roster look like? BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines why the Steelers not being talked about isn’t a bad thing on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

53-Man Roster predictions w/ Dave Schofield

Hart to Heart

