The Pittsburgh Steelers are hitting the road for the first time of the 2022 preseason. After an encouraging offensive performance in their first preseason game last Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers are looking to build on their performance against a team who is playing their third game of the preseason in the Jacksonville Jaguars

Will the Steelers offense continue to move the ball regardless of who is at quarterback? Will the Steelers offensive line improve on their pass blocking from last week while staying strong with the run? Will the defense see more of their projected starting lineup on the field?

This Saturday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to continue their 2022 season, albeit just the preseason, on a positive note. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 2 preseason game. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 2 Preseason:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Saturday, August 20th

Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Odds: Pittsburgh (+3); O/U (42)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-TV and other Steelers preseason affiliates with Bob Pompeani and Charlie Batch as commentators and Missi Matthews as the sideline reporter. For those in the Jacksonville area, the game can be seen on WFOX-TV with the Jaguar’s commentators. A list of Steelers preseason affiliates can be seen HERE for stations carrying the game in various cities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Alaska, and Mexico.

Online: NFL+ offers all out of market preseason games with a paid subscription. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio, XM Radio and Sirius Radio on channel 382.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield.