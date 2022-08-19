Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Preseason Week 2

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. George Pickens had some nice plays last Saturday in his Steelers debut, and it was with the first team offense. Is it safe yet to get on the Pickens hype train, or what needs to happen to believe he’s going to be the real deal at wide receiver?

2. After one preseason game, who is one previously unexpected player you could see making the Steelers 53-man roster?

3. Along the same lines as the previous question, who is one player on the Steelers you could see as a surprise cut when they trim the roster to 53 players in a week and a half?

4. Who is one player who did not play last Saturday that you are looking forward to seeing the most this week in Jacksonville?

5. What is the biggest thing you are looking for from the Steelers in their second preseason game?

6. Are you going to be able to catch Saturday night’s preseason live or will you have to try to catch it on replay? How do you plan on being able to see or listen to the game? (NOTE: A free 7-day trial of NFL+ is an option if you are looking for a way to watch)

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!