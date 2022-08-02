Biggest Steelers Fantasy Football questions heading into 2022: Part 2

Nobody seems to know what type of team the Steelers will be in 2022, which makes the Steelers fantasy outlook just as difficult. The addition of new weapons combined with a quarterback room in a state of transition makes the predicting of individual’s success quite difficult.

Below are some of the most tantalizing questions I believe Steelers fans will be faced with as it pertains to drafting their favorite players on their fantasy teams. We all love being homers and getting a bunch of players from our favorite squads, but if you want a proper balance to your team, that may not be the best strategy. We will dive into more topics like this down below.

If you have any fantasy football questions regarding your draft strategy, message Jeremy Betz (@thebetz93) or myself (@Andrew_Wilbar) on Twitter, and don’t be surprised if you hear that question answered in a future episode of The Steelers Fix, which can be heard every Tuesday on all major podcast platforms. Just search “Behind the Steel Curtain.”

1. Which Steelers receiver is the best value in fantasy drafts?

If we are going strictly by value, I think the answer has to be Chase Claypool. In dynasty leagues, one could make the argument for George Pickens, who is lighting it up in training camp thus far, but in standard redraft leagues, Claypool brings the best value by far, having an average ADP of 106 according to Fantasypros. Diontae Johnson is going as early as the fourth round in many drafts, and I simply cannot justify that as a fantasy owner. He is not efficient with the targets he receives, and it would be almost impossible for Johnson to receive as many targets in 2022 as he has gotten from Ben Roethlisberger the past couple seasons. If Mitch Trubisky is indeed the starting quarterback, I think Claypool has more upside in all formats.

2. Are any Steelers running backs not named Najee Harris worth drafting?

Simply put, no. I am a big Anthony McFarland fan, and I believe he will be the perfect complement to Najee Harris if he can stay healthy, but the mere fact that Pittsburgh just signed Jeremy McNichols and are actively looking into adding another running back makes me think the Steelers do not trust McFarland’s durability. If either McFarland or McNichols can carve out a role, they could provide value as a depth piece on your bench if you are in a PPR league, but both would be waiver wire options rather than draft picks. Benny Snell is simply worthless in all formats.

3. Is there any reason to draft Mitch Trubisky?

Absolutely! If you are in 2-QB or superflex leagues, I would almost consider Trubisky a late-round must-have as a third option on your bench. The offensive system Matt Canada is trying to run fits Trubisky’s strengths to a tee, and a strong group of young receiving weapons gives him way more to work with than he ever had in Chicago. The offensive line is still a big question mark, but Trubisky’s mobility as a runner gives him a safe floor in fantasy. I am excited to see what he does this season, and it would not shock me at all if Mitch Trubisky finishes as a top 10-15 fantasy quarterback.

What are your answers to these questions? Do you like the idea of drafting Mitch Trubisky in fantasy? Which Steelers receiver are you trying to target in your fantasy drafts? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section below!