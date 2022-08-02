Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Camp St. Vincent is a marathon, not a sprint

Everybody’s got an opinion. Some subscribe to conventional wisdom. others are ill-informed, while some are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about patience in the preseason.

News and Notes

There can’t be instant gratification in an open quarterback competition

Steelers Hangover: Steelers receivers shine, does that mean the secondary is dim?

Every day it seems we get a report out of Latrobe that a Steelers receiver is doing something incredible. What does that say about the first-stringers covering them? Join Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White with discussion of this and more on the Steelers Hangover.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Are the Steelers receivers great or is the secondary not showing their best?

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Slicing through the training camp hype

There is so much happening each and every day while the Steelers practicing in Latrobe. Some players are being hyped more than others way too early. It’s time to dig down deep on that. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Dissecting the ins and outs of camp

Early recipients of hype

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

