The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Monday's practice, and we highlight some of those below:

7 Shots

Monday was the first padded practice for the Steelers, and it meant the pads were popping. During live tackling drills, like the 7 Shots drill, there were now running plays in the mix. Therefore, check out the breakdown of the Steelers Monday 7 Shots drill. That's right, Pickett got 2nd team reps.

To recap 7 shots

Trubisky: 0/2, Harris scored one, stopped short on other

Pickett 0/2

Rudolph: 0/0, but RB scored — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

'Backs on 'Backers

Of course with players donning pads, what most fans were looking forward to watching was the classic running backs vs. linebackers drill. Or as it is referred to within the Steelers organization: 'Backs on 'Backers. Here are some tid-bits of who did well, and who struggled in the physical drill.

Backs on backers: Loudest pop was Watt stepping up to meet Jack and Jack knocking him down. Little old school from a more physical era. — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) August 1, 2022

Undrafted rookie running back Jaylen Warren also has stood out in backs on backers. He did a nice job in three reps against Mark Robinson, getting kudos from the coaches. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

Delontae Scott with a couple of strong reps against Zach Gentry in backs on backers. Gentry came back and won later, but perhaps that's why they felt OK getting rid of Tyree Johnson. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

Connor Heyward struggled with Genard Avery on the edge. Avery is really quick. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

Mike Tomlin challenged rookie Jaylen Warren with “a little varsity action” and had him go against Robert Spillane after taking down rookie Mark Robinson. Spillane beat him soundly the first time, but Warren put up a better fight in the second. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Najee Harris is the most vocal of the Backs. And the biggest (of the non-TEs at least)



So when he gets beat, like he just did by Robert Spillane, the defense whoops it up in celebrating the “win” pic.twitter.com/G1uWBAKmfw — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

QB Shuffle

As mentioned earlier in the article when referencing the 7 Shots drill, Kenny Pickett was receiving 2nd team repetitions, but it wasn't just for 7 Shots. Mike Tomlin gave Pickett the entire practice with the primary backups.

Kenny Pickett got second-team snaps today in seven shots. Also getting second-team snaps in team run. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

Injury Update

Sadly, the Steelers' injury list continues to grow, and the team received quite a scare on Monday when Najee Harris hobbled off the field. Here is an updated list of players who remain out of practice, and the reasoning behind their absence.

Marcus Allen (Hamstring)

Pat Freiermuth (Hamstring)

Chase Claypool (Shoulder)

Minkah Fitzpatrick (Wrist)

Tyson Alualu (Ankle)

Najee Harris, who as stated limped off the field, got his foot stepped on during a team drill. Mike Tomlin downplayed the injury to media after practice. On top of Harris, Jeremy McNichols dealing with a shoulder which held the new running back out of practice too.

Mike Tomlin said Najee Harris got his foot stepped on, so they shut him down the rest of practice. Not a big deal. Looks like it is a left foot. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

Mike Tomlin downplays Najee Harris’ injury says it’s not significant pic.twitter.com/XCH1W26V4y — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

Brian Flores Effect

How is Brian Flores impacting the Steelers' defense? If nothing more, he's helping the team learn how to prepare and plan in a way where they are provided with the exact information they need to succeed. Just listen to Myles Jack talk about Flores' impact on him as a player.

New Steelers ILB Myles Jack is a big fan of the Steelers new position coach, Brian Flores pic.twitter.com/kRDz0HwPhX — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

DJ Still Out

Another day, another wide receiver signing a big deal. Another day that player isn't Diontae Johnson, and his hold-in continues.

Tomlin said no change in the practice status of Diontae Johnson and that we will see what happens tomorrow — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

CA3 Still Dynamic

Were you one of the fans who thought once the pads came on Calvin Austin III would be held in check? Are you a fan who thought the diminutive wide receiver wouldn't be able to cut it at the NFL level? It might just be one day, but he's proving doubters wrong every step of the way.

Well, if the “Calvin Austin III looks real good” takes last week came with the caveat that “he’s tiny and there are no pads on; wait til he does it with live tackling..



..Now, pads are on— and Austin is still popping. Actually looks even more slippery now that there are tacklers — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

Offense Starting to Gel

Don't look now, but there were positive reports coming from the offense during Monday's workout. These have been few so far in camp, but a good sight to see for Steelers fans everywhere.

Back-to-back impressive plays by the first team offense in red zone.



Anthony McFarland ripped off a TD run, getting by Devin Bush, while Dan Moore Jr. destroyed Cam Sutton.



Then, Trubisky hit Cody White for about a 20-yard TD in the corner of the end zone. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Press Conference

Coach Tomlin talks about Monday's #SteelersCamp practice, provides an injury update and more. pic.twitter.com/8kjLNjGaiZ — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 1, 2022

Video

Photos

Steelers head Mike Tomlin looks on as quarterback Kenny Pickett throws, as he run with the second team today at practice at Saint Vincent College. pic.twitter.com/nL1sFEkall — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) August 2, 2022

OLB T.J. has found the energy to work pass-rush moves with OLBs Highsmith, Tuszka and/or work the autograph line after practices. Impressive given how much stuff Watt blows up most days during practices. pic.twitter.com/MFaxwE7BIh — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) August 1, 2022