 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 5: First padded practice brings the physicality

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Monday's practice, and we highlight some of those below:

7 Shots

Monday was the first padded practice for the Steelers, and it meant the pads were popping. During live tackling drills, like the 7 Shots drill, there were now running plays in the mix. Therefore, check out the breakdown of the Steelers Monday 7 Shots drill. That's right, Pickett got 2nd team reps.

'Backs on 'Backers

Of course with players donning pads, what most fans were looking forward to watching was the classic running backs vs. linebackers drill. Or as it is referred to within the Steelers organization: 'Backs on 'Backers. Here are some tid-bits of who did well, and who struggled in the physical drill.

QB Shuffle

As mentioned earlier in the article when referencing the 7 Shots drill, Kenny Pickett was receiving 2nd team repetitions, but it wasn't just for 7 Shots. Mike Tomlin gave Pickett the entire practice with the primary backups.

Injury Update

Sadly, the Steelers' injury list continues to grow, and the team received quite a scare on Monday when Najee Harris hobbled off the field. Here is an updated list of players who remain out of practice, and the reasoning behind their absence.

  • Marcus Allen (Hamstring)
  • Pat Freiermuth (Hamstring)
  • Chase Claypool (Shoulder)
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick (Wrist)
  • Tyson Alualu (Ankle)

Najee Harris, who as stated limped off the field, got his foot stepped on during a team drill. Mike Tomlin downplayed the injury to media after practice. On top of Harris, Jeremy McNichols dealing with a shoulder which held the new running back out of practice too.

Brian Flores Effect

How is Brian Flores impacting the Steelers' defense? If nothing more, he's helping the team learn how to prepare and plan in a way where they are provided with the exact information they need to succeed. Just listen to Myles Jack talk about Flores' impact on him as a player.

DJ Still Out

Another day, another wide receiver signing a big deal. Another day that player isn't Diontae Johnson, and his hold-in continues.

CA3 Still Dynamic

Were you one of the fans who thought once the pads came on Calvin Austin III would be held in check? Are you a fan who thought the diminutive wide receiver wouldn't be able to cut it at the NFL level? It might just be one day, but he's proving doubters wrong every step of the way.

Offense Starting to Gel

Don't look now, but there were positive reports coming from the offense during Monday's workout. These have been few so far in camp, but a good sight to see for Steelers fans everywhere.

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Press Conference

Video

Photos

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...