7 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Monday’s training camp practice

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers continue to practice for training camp at St. Vincent College on Monday, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. For that reason, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Mason Rudolph & Kenny Pickett

On Monday, the order in which the quarterbacks appeared changed as Kenny Pickett got the second-team reps while Mason Rudolph went with the threes. Coach Tomlin was asked his thought process behind the move.

“There will be more of that. All of those guys are running in all groups, it’s just part of team development.”

In a follow-up question, Coach Tomlin was asked if we should read anything into the switch.

“You should not, but I’m sure you will.”

Jaylen Warren

Being the first padded practice, there were a number of young players doing specific drills for the first time. Coach Tomlin was asked about what he has seen in Running back Jaylen Warren now that the pads have come on.

“He has an appetite for the competition, that’s a good thing. He’s learning and learning fast. I think the most significant thing that has captured my attention is that he seems really comfortable in these waters from a competition standpoint.”

Diontae Johnson

Despite not participating in team activities, Diontae Johnson will continue to be a topic of discussion during training camp. Coach Tomlin was asked if there was any change in his situation.

“There wasn’t any change today, we’ll see what tomorrow holds.”

Najee Harris

Despite explaining in his opening statement that Najee Harris did not finish practice because someone stepped on his foot and it’s not a big deal, Coach Tomlin was asked how much he has to wait with Harris’ participation in order to be cautious.

“Somebody stepped on him.”

Delontae Scott & Genard Avery

With the Steelers performing their “backs on backer” drill for the first time in 2022, some of the players who may have not been a big topic of discussion thus far in camp had a moment to prove themselves. Two examples are linebackers Delontae Scott and Genard Avery. Coach Tomlin was asked what he saw in those two players.

“Both guys have done a nice job. We’ll just look at the tape and continue to monitor their growth and development. I expect Avery to show that he’s an NFL football player because his resume displays that. That’s just one component of his evaluation.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen HERE on the Steelers YouTube channel.