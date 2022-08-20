A shocking percentage of Steelers fans are confident in the direction of the team

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an offseason to remember, as well as a great start to the preseason. Following their Week 1 NFL Preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 at Acrisure Stadiuim, it was time to gauge how the black and gold faithful feel about the team heading into the rest of the preseason.

every fan who takes the poll, which is a lot of fans, was asked a simple question:

Are you confident in the direction of the team?

When you go back and look at all that has transpired this offseason, it could go either way.

The over-active free agency period which saw the Steelers sign the following players:

Mitch Trubisky

Mason Cole

James Daniels

Levi Wallace

Gunner Olszewski

Genard Avery

Myles Jack

Larry Ogunjobi

The 2022 NFL Draft class which brought seven new players into the organization:

RD 1: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

RD 2: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

RD 3: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

RD 4: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

RD 6: Connor Heyward, TE/FB, Michigan State

RD 7: Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

RD 7: Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State

Preparing for training camp meant it was time to turn the page. Time to turn the page on the lack of playoff success. Turning the page from the Ben Roethlisberger era. Turning the page on the Kevin Colbert era.

It was a fresh start, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the fan base is confident in the overall direction of the team. Nonetheless, they seem to have witnessed enough last Saturday night to have them feeling good about where the team is headed. In fact, a shocking 91% of the fans who took the poll are confident in the direction of the team.

Why is all of this shocking? Because last season, even with Roethlisberger at the helm and the team making the AFC Playoffs, the fans never truly bought into what the Steelers were doing. They didn’t think the product on the field was either sustainable or valuable.

It is still early in the 2022 season, but what fans have seen so far, combined with the aforementioned offseason, has them feeling good. But what say you? Do you have confidence in the direction of the team? Is it too early to tell?

Let us know what you think in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the preseason.