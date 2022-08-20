Heinz Field already feels like Acrisure Stadium after just one Steelers preseason game

We made it through one Steelers preseason game at the newly-named Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field), and I gotta tell ya’, it’s growing on me.

I was never really concerned about the name change, at least not to the point of being mad or signing a petition. Still, I did wonder if I’d continue to refer to the Steelers and University of Pittsburgh Panthers football home by its former name for the previous 21 years.

I’ve slipped up a time or three, but I’ve always apologized to the sponsors so as not to get sued. Heck, even Bob Pompeani and/or Charlie Batch said “Heinz Field” while calling Pittsburgh’s first preseason game on KDKA last Saturday night.

The writing side of the equation is where I’ve really excelled with the name change. I haven’t screwed that up once since the official change a few weeks earlier. I will say that I have a bad habit of putting a “c” in between the “s” and “u” before correcting it. Also, there is the matter of the squiggly red line under “Acrisure” every time I type it out, which makes me question whether or not I’m spelling it right. But then I remember that it’s not an actual name and just a play on the word “insure.” Google helps, too, of course.

There’s something cool and hip about typing “The Steelers defeated the Seahawks, 32-25, at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday evening.” It’s like being in Spanish class and only speaking Spanish the entire time. It’s like learning a new dance and practicing it over and over again while you’re waiting for your laundry to be finished.

I don’t know if the people in charge of the stadium have completely turned things over to the name Acrisure, but I do see the banner hanging in multiple locations as I drive past the venue every day.

I’m not sure of any other “Acrisure” presence inside the stadium, aside from the banners and being legally required to say the name of the new place when speaking of it professionally.

Is there a Deductable Den? A Co-pay Zone?

I suppose we’ll find all of that out in due time, but for now, Heinz Field seems passe, like something your great grandfather would have thought of as hip.

Acrisure Stadium is like learning a new chord change on a guitar. It doesn't quite flow at first, but when it does, it just feels so cool.

How do you feel about it? Ac-ri-sure you still hate it?