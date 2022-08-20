Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: What changes are on tap for the Steelers from Preseason Week 1 to 2?

Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk what will change this week in Jacksonville as the Steelers move on to Preseason Week 2.

Steelers vs. Jacksonville, preseason Week 2

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Kenny Pickett vs. the varsity blues against the Jaguars

Mitch Trubisky will start again in the Steelers’ second preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday night in Jacksonville. But Kenny Pickett, the golden boy quarterback, will get a chance to play second. To paraphrase Mike Tomlin: He’ll get more of an opportunity to play at a varsity level. All of that and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack!

KP8 trying to avoid the varsity blues

State of the Steelers: The Future is Now

Everybody is talking about the Steelers building for the future, but said future could be now. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers. Checkout a rundown of the show:

The future of the Steelers is earlier than most thought

