Predicting which Steelers’ players will not play in preseason Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hitting the road for their only away contest of the 2022 NFL preseason Saturday night at 7 PM. With no injury reports required or any limitations on the numbers of players from the 85-man roster who can take the field during the preseason, exactly which members of the Steelers will play or not is still to be determined.

While head coach Mike Tomlin did not initially rule out any players during his press conference on Thursday, there was one confirmation during the question and answer period. With only three preseason games, there isn’t a historical template as to how the Steelers will handle which players will see the field. The following list is players who I project will not appear in the game, all of which are for potential injury concerns.

Here are the possibilities of who won’t see the field Saturday night:

WR Calvin Austin III- The only player Coach Tomlin said was not “scheduled” to be back, they are hoping he can get on the field the next Sunday for at least some preseason action.

DT Cam Heyward- It was a big scare for Steelers’ Nation when the defensive captain went down on Thursday during seven shots. While it looks as if a disaster was averted, playing on Saturday night is not necessary.

RB Najee Harris- Even though he’s been working his way back from getting his foot stepped on almost two weeks ago, I have a feeling the real goal for Harris is the final preseason game.

OLB Alex Highsmith- Since he still isn’t practicing due to a rib injury, the likelihood of Highsmith suiting up Saturday night is low.

CB Arthur Maulet- He missed practice on Thursday, so I’m thinking Maulet could be held out.

DT Montravius Adams- I don’t even know if Adams has been seen on the sidelines at practice after being carted off last week. That doesn’t give much confidence in him playing this week.

K Chris Boswell- This has nothing to do with an injury. With another kicker still on the roster, the only reason to keep him around is to lighten Boswell’s work. Maybe they are splitting kicks, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Boswell is held out until the final preseason game.

So there is a list of players I think will not be playing the Steelers Week 2 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. How did I do? If there are anyone on the list you think will play? Are there other players I’m missing? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.