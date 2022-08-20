Several Jaguars players won’t be participating in preseason game vs. the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason, and there are plenty of reasons for the black and gold faithful to be watching the second exhibition game.

One aspect of the game which hasn’t been discussed as much with Steelers fans is who their opponent will, or won’t, be playing. The Jaguars, who played in the Hall of Fame game this year, is participating in their third preseason game, while the Steelers are entering their second. This can adjust a coach’s willingness to play their starters. It also could mean the Jaguars will use this game as their final “dress rehearsal” for the regular season.

This week head coach Doug Pederson talked about the players who won’t be playing Saturday night.

A full list of the players we know aren’t scheduled to play in the preseason home finale:

RB James Robinson

LB Devin Lloyd

DB Darious Williams

OL Will Richardson

OL Badara Traore

While names like Robinson and Lloyd might make Steelers fans feel as if they aren’t playing the best Jaguars team possible, the team will still have to deal with Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Josh Allen.

As for the Steelers, Mike Tomlin said all who are healthy will be in the lineup when the team travels to Duval county. However, there are several players who likely won’t play due to nagging injuries. Those would be:

Calvin Austin III

Alex Highsmith

Cam Heyward

Arthur Maulet

Montravius Adams

On the other side of this docket would be players potentially returning to the lineup to get some repetitions. Players like:

Diontae Johnson

Najee Harris

Larry Ogunjobi

Tyson Alualu

Pat Freiermuth

Chase Claypool

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the next game on their preseason schedule as the team prepares for the regular season.