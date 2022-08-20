Steelers vs. Jaguars, Preseason Week 2: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the second week in the NFL Preseason with their first, and only, road contest of the exhibition season by traveling to Florida to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Steelers opened with the football for the second straight game, and it looked like for the second straight game the team put together a scoring drive to open the game. However, with Mitch Trubisky running for his life on more than one occasion on the drive, the 53-yard Chris Boswell field goal attempt went off the upright and was no good.

Trevor Lawrence and company took over with tremendous field position, but despite a clutch third down conversion were unable to turn the drive into points. The 51-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right, giving the ball right back to Pittsburgh.

With 9:31 left in the first quarter, the Steelers’ second drive was far worse than their initial drive. A three-and-out put Pressley Harvin III on the field for the first time, punting the ball back to the Jaguars.

The Jaguars’ second drive was much better as they converted on several first downs on their way into Pittsburgh territory. A holding penalty stalled the drive, but the Jaguars were able to convert on a 53-yard field goal to make the score 3-0 with 2:16 left in the quarter.

The Steelers have the ball nearing midfield to end the quarter.