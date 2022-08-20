Steelers vs. Jaguars, Preseason Week 2: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

Trubisky remained in the game for a third drive, but it was more of the same. Despite converting on a third down, an offensive pass interference call on Diontae Johnson doomed the drive and forced Harvin on to punt for the second straight drive.

Despite the score, the Jaguars had dominated the play throughout the majority of the first half. The last drive was a beauty by Lawrence and the Jaguars offense, converting on four third downs, until they reached the end-zone. With Lawrence misfiring in the end-zone, it was another field goal which made the score 6-0 with 6:06 left in the half.

Kenny Pickett entered the game in the waning minutes of the second quarter, but his first series lasted just three plays after more penalties pushed the unit back. Giving the ball back to Jacksonville saw another drive get into Pittsburgh territory until they failed on a 4th and 6 on the cusp of field goal range.

With two timeouts remaining and 1:05 left in the half, Pickett and the offense came in and started moving the football. Pickett completed passes to Diontae Johnson, and two third down conversions to Pat Freiermuth to move the ball into the red-zone. After it looked like Pickett hit Johnson for a touchdown, a penalty negated the play. On the next play Pickett hit Benny Snell in the flat and the Steelers touchdown.

Chris Boswell’s extra point was good, making the score 7-6 at halftime.