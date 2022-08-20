Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Steelers 16-15 win over the Jaguars in Week 2 of the preseason

Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 2 of the NFL Preseason. Yes this is only a preseason game, but it's still football. Please bear with me as there will be plenty of plays that I have no idea who the guys are making said play.

1st Quarter

Saturday night football in Jacksonville as the Steelers take on the Jaggos.

Good call with Myles Jack being the captain against his former team.

Benny Snell gets the start and the first carry. Now we can’t say anything about availability.

Big pass to Claypool on third down to get across midfield!

First complaint about having to watch on NFL+ is being about five minutes behind.

There’s the running back getting hit in the backfield like us fans are unfortunately used to.

Watching Trubisky run around and escape feels like Ben Roethlisberger 10 years ago.

Second complaint about having to watch on NFL+ is Jag announcers saying Chris Claypool

That’s not a pick.

And they finally announce what we should have seen right away.

Boz has plenty of leg from 53 but hits the upright. No score and the Jags have great field position.

On the first two throws, the pass rushers are getting there quick. They are just throwing quicker.

The play action got T.J. to slow his pass rush giving Lawrence time to go deep but couldn’t connect.

Both teams miss field goals from 50+ yards on their opening drive. Now let’s see what happens.

Is it just me or did it seem like it took Benny Snell forever to get outside on that toss?

Wow. Dan Moore Junior barely did anything to slow down that pass rush. Out comes Big Press after the sack.

That punt was in the air forever. I thought the Steelers came away with that one at first.

Lawrence steps up in the pocket and completes and the Jaguars are close to midfield. So the teams don’t trade three and outs.

And just like that, it’s a T.J. Watt sack. These are words I hope to say about 25 times when the regular season gets here.

The sack on first down gets wasted as the Jags convert on the QB scramble. Already seeing names I didn’t expect so early on the field for the defense.

Fitzpatrick comes untouched but Lawrence throws it away. The holding call moves the Jags back. So the Steelers still got the yards just didn’t get the down to count.

There’s a field goal over 50 yards. Jags go up 3–0.

I’d like to see Gunner O. with a return but hasn’t had a chance yet.

Mitch gets more than two drives this week.

It’s play action by the Steelers! It’s nice to see, and seeing a Diontae Johnson catch.

There’s play action and Diontae Johnson again, but he pushed off and it moves the Steelers back.

Really? He barely touched him and the guy fell down.

That’s how a running back is supposed to hit the hole. Leave Benny Snell on the sideline and his stutter-stepping and keep Jaylen Warren on the field.

And Warren looks good on the catch and didn’t have it hit of his hands like the aforementioned running back.

That’s the first quarter and the Jags lead 3–0.

2nd Quarter

Three straight plays to Jaylen Warren but he couldn’t get the 20 yards needed after the penalty.

Another great punt from Harvin. Right there it goes to show why Benny Snell probably makes this team as he makes a great hit on punt coverage.

That looks like a run we saw last week against the Steelers.

I thought Cam Sutton was going to have a pick but it was just above his hands and it’s a Jags completion.

Edmunds should have had him in the backfield but Etienne almost breaks it for a big play. Instead it’s just 3 yards.

Alualu gets his paws on a pass.

Soft zone on third down and the Jags just pick it apart. They’re in the red zone.

Long drive ends in only three points for the Jaguars. It’s 6–0 with less than half the quarter left.

Finally get to see Gunner O. return one. Not bad.

Picket to Pickens on the very first play.

I am expecting Pickett to struggle tonight in his second game. I’m also very ready to be pleasantly surprised because of said expectation.

Yeah, both guys can’t go in motion.

Third complaint about having to watch on NFL+ is having a picture with no sound during commercials which makes me think I hit the mute button.

It’s a nice conversion from Pickett to Claypool but the hold brings it back to create third and very long.

Penalties are a killer. Pickett completed every pass but can’t get first downs with all these penalties.

Another nice punt from Pressley Harvin. I like that he’s been consistent, especially since he struggled on the road last season.

Avery can’t get the ball carrier down for a loss, but keeps him contained so there’s no gain.

Jags hurry up so the Steelers can’t challenge that reception but they still didn’t get the snap off before the two minute warning. But the refs let them go with the play anyway.

And it wasn’t a catch. Well, at least it shouldn’t have been called one.

Jags go for it on 4th & 6 rather than try the very long field goal. Damontae Kazee tackles the catch and the Steelers hold.

Nice hook up for 18 yards with Diontae Johnson as he barely gets tackled by the ankle or it would’ve been even more!

Back-to-back hook ups with Pat Freiermuth! First for 11 yards and then for 24. I wish they would’ve saved the time out and gone up and spike the ball instead. Hopefully it doesn’t matter.

Touchdown to Deonte Johnson but there’s a flag on the play. Holding by the Steelers and offsides by the Jaguars negate to play. The hold occurred to keep the offsides player from killing Kenny. You....

Benny Snell on the reception reaching for the end zone. The refs can’t decide if he’s out of bounds or a touchdown.

And it’s a touchdown!

Boz sneaks it through and the Steelers lead 7–6 with 23 seconds left. A penalty on the PAT will be enforced on the kickoff.

Kenny Pickett has completed every pass except spiking the ball. And that includes two called back by penalties.

I love setting low expectations because I am so pumped by KP8 right now!

And the Jags go quietly into the half with the Steelers holding a 7–6 lead.

3rd Quarter

Let’s see what the second group from each team can bring.

Derrek Tuszka making the first two plays of the half.

Despite the completion, the Steelers force a three and out to start the second half.

Mason Rudolph in it QB.

How did Jaylen Warren turn that play in the not being a loss? It seemed like half the defense was on him 2 yards in the backfield.

A check down to Pickens does for no gain and the Steelers have their own three and out.

Both Pickett and Rudolph had drives where they completed all their passes but did not have a first down.

Chris Steele had a better chance at that one than the receiver.

How do they not call that hold against Genard Avery? At least it didn’t go for a first down. Punt coming.

That was some pretty good coverage by the Jaguars. Steelers start deep in their own territory.

With no receiver in the area, that’s intentional grounding in the end zone and the Steelers now trail 8–7.

These Jacksonville announcers are horrible. And he threw it out of bounds? That doesn’t matter when it comes to grounding if there would have been a receiver there. But there wasn’t. Out of bounds doesn’t matter.

Usually teams get decent field position after a safety. Not there. Pressley Harvin sends it deep and the Steelers keep the Jaguars inside the 20.

The defenders get in each others way and the Jags are at midfield.

The Steelers defense tightens up and another punt is coming.

Regardless of who is in, the quarterback and running backs have no time or room so far this half. The only time they’ve been fine was in the two minute.

Rudolph stays poised and Warren shows what he can do and the Steelers get a first down.

Now there’s at least a little bit more time.

4th & 1 just across midfield, what will the Steelers do? They’re going for it!

Gunner O. has nowhere to go, then there’s a penalty, then there’s a fumble. Even though the Jags recover they were getting the ball there anyway.

In one play the Jaguars are in long field goal range as the quarter ends. It’s 8–7 Jags.

4th Quarter

Wait a second… how was that not intentional grounding since he threw it out of bounds over the head of a receiver? I thought these guys said out bounds was an automatic intentional grounding. Instead it’s roughing the passer.

Mondeaux gets his paws on a pass.

Leal almost gets the sack but the Steelers hold... literally. It would’ve been a third down stop but now it’s first and goal.

Do these announcers know nothing about football? A defender can come across the line and get back if he doesn’t make contact.

The middle of the field parts in the Jags QB, Mr. Nameless Greyface, scrambles into the end zone. It’s 15–7 Jags.

McFarland surprisingly brings it out and gets to the 35.

Rudolph chuks it deep but Heyward can’t come up with it. There were offsetting penalties anyway. It was the longest pass in the air by any of the quarterbacks for the Steelers tonight.

Steelers start moving the ball. A little bit at a time works but they have got to keep it up the whole way down the field.

That won’t go over well. Mataeo Durant fumbles as he never got the handoff but it bounced right back up to him for a nice gain.

With the pressure coming on third down Rudolph has to take the hot read receiver and the drive ends in a field goal. Sciba gets the attempt this time from 38 and the Steelers trail 15–10.

Mark Robinson looking much better this game.

There’s a big pass play because of poor tackling. That’s an extra 40 yards or more from where he should have been tackled.

A bad pass gives Justin Layne the interception with a nice return just across midfield.

Two passes to Tyler Vaughns and the Steelers are at the 7-yard line!

Going into the two-minute warning the Steelers have fourth and goal at the 2-yard line.

Rudolph connects with Tyler Snead and the Steelers take the lead! Two-point try coming.

The pass goes through the hands of Connor Heyward and the Steelers have a one-point lead at 16–15 with 1:56 remaining.

Leal starts to drive with a sack.

Third and long and the Steelers give up a spot in the zone and the Jaguars are across the 40.

Mark Robinson with the big hit!

Huge drop by the receiver which would have had Jacksonville in business. It was almost a catch and fumble, but not quite.

The Steelers give up the third down conversion again and the Jags are now in long field goal range.

The Steelers throw them for a yard loss on that third down. It’s going to come down to a 57-yard field goal.

Does it really matter if the Steelers win by one or lose by two?

The kick is no good and the Steelers win it 16–15. Pushed it to the right.

That game was ugly! As pretty as Week 1 was, Week 2 was nothing like it. The fact that the Steelers won does not make me seek comfort.

There you have it, my knee jerks. Sure it was preseason and sure you saw some guys who will not be around in a week and a half, but it was Steelers football so I will sit on this for a day or two and then to talk about it on The Scho Bro Show. CAN’T WAIT!!!