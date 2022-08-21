Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two preseason games and two wins in the books, but there’s so much to talk about. We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcast for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: How will the new-look Steelers fare against the Jags’ cubs?

Game 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason game against the Jaguars is here. So, what or who should Steeler fans be looking out for in this preseason game? Who are we tipping to surprise? Who might be a squad bolter? And who might find themselves next on a one-way ticket out of the Steelers squad? These are just some of the many questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address on Steelers Touchdown Under. Matty P. and Marky D will bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi.

Steelers News and Notes

How will the new-look Steelers fare against Jacksonville?

Listen to the show below

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

The Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference Recap: Preseason Week 2 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Steelers had a good showing in their first preseason contest of 2022 , but were they able to keep the momentum going in their second preseason game in Jacksonville? The black and gold were victorious 16-15, but concerns popped up. Of course, Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC editor Dave Schofield as he recaps the post-game presser.

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: The Steelers prevail over Jacksonville, but not without blemishes

The Steelers leave Jacksonville in their second preseason contest with a 16-15 win, but weaknesses surfaced to cause concern. With Bryan Anthony Davis out for the week, Jeff Hartman and Dave Schofield break down the Steelers-Jaguars game like no one else does on the latest episode of the Steelers Post-Game Show.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE