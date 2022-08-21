Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the preseason win over the Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the second time in NFL Preseason action with their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday night.

After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.

Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Thursday night.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game of the preseason. The next game on the docket is the Week 2 game at the Detroit Lions...but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post Game Press Conference

Coach Tomlin on the win over Jacksonville: pic.twitter.com/X2BR8iuSLF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 21, 2022

Mitch Trubisky Post-Game Press Conference

Mitch Trubisky on the win over the Jaguars: pic.twitter.com/gGd3owVD76 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 21, 2022

Mason Rudolph Post-Game

"Proud of the guys. Proud of the way we fought and finished."



Mason Rudolph on the win over the Jaguars: pic.twitter.com/4pqcUBa9rA — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 21, 2022

Kenny Pickett Post-Game

Kenny Pickett talks about the win over Jacksonville: pic.twitter.com/NBJOvWXxAb — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 21, 2022

Around the Locker Room