Steelers leave their preseason game vs. the Jaguars as healthy as they entered

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to find a way to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason Saturday night, but the victory wasn’t the biggest aspect of the game which fans should celebrate. The biggest facet of the game which should be lauded was the fact there were no significant injuries during the game. When Mike Tomlin was asked about injuries in his post-game press conference, he response was what fans should want to hear.

“To the best of my knowledge, but the upcoming hours and days will tell that tell.”

In other words, while there might be some injuries which he would usually describe as “bumps and bruises associated with football”, there were no injuries like the one Karl Joseph sustained during the team’s Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks a week ago.

When you consider many of the regulars returned to live game action for the first time this preseason, not sustaining injury was paramount. Players who returned to the lineup for the first time this preseason were:

T.J. Watt

Pat Freiermuth

Diontae Johnson

Tyson Alualu

Larry Ogunjobi

Chase Claypool

While those players returned, there were several who missed the game, but might return in the Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions next Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Players who could return to the lineup would be:

Cam Heyward

Najee Harris

Alex Highsmith

Arthur Maulet

Calvin Austin III

Staying healthy during the preseason and also getting valuable game repetitions is a thin line every NFL head coach has to walk. For instance, is getting Najee Harris carries before the regular season worth the risk? The same could be said for Watt and his play Saturday night.

Mike Tomlin will address the media this Friday, and he will likely outline the team’s plan not just for players who are going to return, but players who remain out of the lineup for any number of reasons.

The Steelers have been fortunate with injuries this offseason, not with the quantity of the injuries, but the severity. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as the head into the preseason finale next Sunday.