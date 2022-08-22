Steelers sign offensive tackle Adrian Ealy

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made another roster move ahead of their final preseason game of 2022. The Steelers announced on Monday they have signed offensive tackle Adrian Ealy and have released tackle Jordan Tucker.

Undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft out of Oklahoma, Ealy signed with the Baltimore Ravens. After sticking with the team the entire training camp, Ealy did not make the 53-man roster but was signed immediately to the Ravens practice squad. In October, Ealy was suspended six weeks for violating the NFL‘s performance enhancing substance policy. Upon his return, Ealy was released by the Ravens.

Ealy was then on the practice squad of the Denver Broncos for a couple weeks followed by the practice squad of the Los Angeles Rams for three days. Just a head of Week 16, Ealy landed back on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad but was released the next week. Ealy spent the final two weeks of the 2021 NFL regular season on the practice squad of the Green Bay Packers but was released prior to the postseason. Ealy signed a reserves/future contract with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season but was released last Tuesday in the first round of cuts where teams went from 90 players down to 85.

As for Jordan Tucker, despite being with the Steelers for all of training camp, he never saw a snap on offense in either preseason game. Tucker did play five special teams snaps as part of the extra point or field goal team according to Pro Football Focus.

The addition of Ealy shows the Steelers are continuing to build their offensive line for the season as they added two new players last week. The Steelers will be cutting down to 80 players on Tuesday, but whether any of those positions are on the offensive line has yet to be determined.

