Steelers remain one of the younger rosters heading into 2022

With the 2022 NFL Preseason coming to a close this weekend, all eyes are on the regular season and who might be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February. When it comes to the makeup of a roster, you want to have a good mix of young players, as well as veterans who have been through the ringer before.

This is where most people talk about the average age of NFL rosters. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have been trending on the younger side of things the past few seasons, but even more so in 2022.

Take a look at where they ranked, based on average age, in 2021:

2021 (Youngest based on average age)

1. Carolina Panthers (25.45)

2. Detroit Lions (25.46)

3. New York Jets (25.60)

4. Cleveland Browns (25.61)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (25.69)

6. Minnesota Vikings (25.72)

7. Los Angeles Rams (25.73)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (25.83)

8. Indianapolis Colts (25.83)

10. Dallas Cowboys (25.88)

11. New York Giants (25.89)

12. Denver Broncos (25.94)

13. Miami Dolphins (26.02)

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (26.07)

...

32. Arizona Cardinals (27.3)

14th isn’t bad, but when your franchise quarterback, who turned 40 in March, leaves the roster, you can imagine what it does to the average. In fact, the 2022 Steelers are now in the Top 10 of the NFL, as it pertains to the youngest rosters in the league.

Check out 2022...

2022 (Youngest based on average age)

1. Cleveland Browns (25 years, 5 months, 27 days)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (25 years, 9 months, 25 days)

3. Los Angeles Rams (25 years, 10 months, 15 days)

4. Detroit Lions (25 years, 11 months, 6 days)

5. Dallas Cowboys (25 years, 11 months, 17 days)

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (25 years, 11 months, 30 days)

7. Washington Commanders (26 years, 5 months, 12 days)

8. Atlanta Falcons (26 years, 2 months, 2 days)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (26 years, 2 months, 29 days)

10. Chicago Bears (26 years, 3 months, 12 days)

...

32. Las Vegas Raiders (27 years, 5 months, 27 days)

For some, the sign of youth is what they want to see. Seeing younger, and often faster, players in the lineup equates to success. It also usually points to successful NFL Draft picks, but when you look at teams who have won championships, rarely are they riddled with just young players. Veterans are necessary not just in leadership roles, but also after having gained the experience and knowledge gained over their years in the league.

If you were constructing a lineup, what would your makeup be, as it pertains to age of player? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the preseason finale this Sunday when the Detroit Lions invade Acrisure Stadium.