The Steelers 2nd preseason game left them with more questions than answers

Back to life, back to reality.

One week after the Steelers had their fans partying like it was 2008 thanks to a thrilling preseason opener vs. the Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium, their second exhibition matchup might have the faithful feeling like it’s the late-80s when Soul II Soul was a smash hit.

Unlike the Steelers of the time.

Too dramatic?

Maybe, but, despite a second-straight last-second win—this time, a 16-15 victory over the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night—Pittsburgh sure looked like a squad that could sink to the depths of double-digit losses in 2022.

The offensive line did nothing to convince folks that it has improved since 2021. Not only was the pass protection again horrific to worse, but the run blocking, something that showed out wonderfully against Seattle, barely got in the way of Jacksonville’s defenders as they limited the Steelers' rushing attack to 24 measly yards—including 10 by the so-called backup running backs.

As for the run defense, it wasn’t horrible—the Jaguars rushed for 97 yards on 30 carries—but Jacksonville did possess the football for over 34 minutes. T.J. Watt played, as did both and Larry Ogunjobi and Tyson Alualu; not much, no, but just enough to make one wonder if they, along with the rest of the starters—including a resting Cam Heyward—can be dominant enough to offset what could once again be a limited offense.

The pass rush better be there, too, because there doesn’t appear to be a budding shutdown corner currently on the roster.

Heck, even George Pickens, who had just two passes for six yards, seemed ordinary against the Jaguars.

The good news is that both Kenny Pickett, who completed six of seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, and Mason Rudolph, who completed 17 of 21 passes for 127 yards and the game-winning score to receiver Tyler Snead, played really well. Pickett looked especially good playing behind a below-the-line offensive line.

But Mitch Trubisky looked a little on the ordinary side, which now has people questioning if Pickett should start during the regular season.

Is that a good idea behind this offensive line? Yikes.

What to make of the Steelers' second preseason game, one that has folks feeling much worse than the first exhibition matchup?

It may be a bit of an overreaction to press the panic button, but it certainly would be understandable.

Besides, if it’s okay to celebrate a mostly wonderful first preseason performance, it’s more than fine to panic a little after a dreadful second act.

Up and down. This is probably who the Steelers are and who they’ll continue to be all throughout the 2022 campaign. Do I think they will return to the Soul II Soul days of 5-11? No. However, when you’re dealing with a team that is so young and has so many questions, it might take a while to see some consistency.

And it shouldn’t be much of a shock when these young Steelers exit a preseason game with even more questions and none of the answers they were looking for going in.