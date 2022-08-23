Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Time to put the Steelers puzzle together

The Steelers have a lot of pieces of the puzzle that they have been trying to see how they fit, but with one preseason game remaining, it’s high time to put those pieces together. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Time to start assembling the Week 1 lineup

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: There’s no pick of the litter in August

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars to go 2-0 in the preseason, but there’s concern at the offensive line position. Fans want a trade, but that is much easier said than done in August. Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for the first real Steelers Hangover of the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Trades aren’t easy right before the season

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Checking tickets on the hype train in Week 2

There was so much excitement for Steel City Football after Week 1 of the preseason, but how much has it changed after the Steelers performance in Jacksonville? Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Lessons from the second preseason game

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE