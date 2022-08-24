Sights and Sounds From the Game: Steelers at Jacksonville

It was exciting!

It was sloppy.

It was Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Football.

While on my family vacation this last week in Florida, I got the chance to go see the Black and Gold square off against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium.

If you watched the game on TV, you saw some good and some bad.

The quarterbacks shined again, and the wide receiver room is going to be a special group. But the offensive line looked shaky and the rush defense had some cringe moments as well. In all, it was a fun experience and you could see every player on the roster itching for a chance to prove their stuff.

Here’s what it all looked like from Section 232.

Defense forces the errant throw by Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/0gNJ6DiewT — Jeremy Betz (@thebetz93) August 23, 2022

Kenny Pickett avoids pressure and hits Claypool. Called back on a hold but still great pocket awareness and a great throw. pic.twitter.com/pRwF5F8PWs — Jeremy Betz (@thebetz93) August 23, 2022

Not his best of the day, but still Big Press and the punt unit looked good. pic.twitter.com/CGDRPwJkcg — Jeremy Betz (@thebetz93) August 23, 2022

Fantastic timing, anticipation, and zip from the Rook. Pickett was cookin! pic.twitter.com/2VfSpXxgbq — Jeremy Betz (@thebetz93) August 23, 2022

Rush D showed a susceptibility to cut-back runs in this game. Snoop Conner takes advantage. pic.twitter.com/hFH2SNjmqY — Jeremy Betz (@thebetz93) August 23, 2022

Couldn’t squeeze the pocket and CJ Beathard escapes for the score. pic.twitter.com/XXWHFzGxOw — Jeremy Betz (@thebetz93) August 23, 2022

Rudolph. Snead. Game. Steelers go up 16-15 and Jax never scores again. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/yT3Qz2qagO — Jeremy Betz (@thebetz93) August 23, 2022