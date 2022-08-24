 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sights and Sounds From the Game: Steelers at Jacksonville

I got to spend my Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field for the Steelers’ 16-15 win over the Jaguars. Here’s some of what I saw.

By thebetz93
It was exciting!

It was sloppy.

It was Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Football.

While on my family vacation this last week in Florida, I got the chance to go see the Black and Gold square off against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium.

If you watched the game on TV, you saw some good and some bad.

The quarterbacks shined again, and the wide receiver room is going to be a special group. But the offensive line looked shaky and the rush defense had some cringe moments as well. In all, it was a fun experience and you could see every player on the roster itching for a chance to prove their stuff.

Here’s what it all looked like from Section 232.

