Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The War Room: Have the Steelers got the ingredients for a new dynasty?

The Steelers have definitely have a great deal of talent, but is it enough to start a dynasty? This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

The ingredients for a dynasty

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: What brand of hard knocks will the Lions bring to the Steel City?

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their final preseason game. This time around, we get to know more about the Lions of Detroit in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon welcome Jeremy Reisman from SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Detroit Lions

Special Guest: Jeremy Reisman, Editor of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit

Geoffrey and BAD walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Steelers Stat Geek: A statistical tune-up heading towards the regular season

Cars need a tune-up and so does the human body. For Steelers fans, it’s a good thing to sharpen up the old cranium with stats before the regular season starts. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Stat check-up before the 2022 regular season

Typical breakdown of the Steelers 53-man roster by position

and more geeky numbers!

