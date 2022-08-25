6 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Wednesday’s practice

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers continued their work on the practice field at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday for their final preseason game, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. Despite his brief responses, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period, with the exception of two players who were released on Tuesday.

Genard Avery

Probably the biggest surprise cut which came on Tuesday was that of outside linebacker Genard Avery. Coach Tomlin was asked if his release was reflective of what he has seen at the position from some of the younger guys.

“It was roster reductions. We made decisions based on what we think positions us to put together the best 53. We’re appreciative of his efforts, but we made a decision to move on.”

Chris Oladokun

Another player who was released Tuesday was seventh-round draft pick Chris Oladokun. Coach Tomlin was asked if it was lack of reps or if there was something else they didn’t see.

“Again, it was just decisions that we had to make. It was roster reduction day and we made five decisions, and those decisions speak for themselves.”

In a follow up question, Coach Tomlin was asked if it’s conceivable that the door could open again.

“I wouldn’t close the door on anything in this business. Experience has taught me that.”

Mark Robinson

Former Steelers linebacker Vince Williams made some comments online of how rookie Mark Robinson is already better than Williams was his first year with the Steelers. Coach Tomlin was asked if there was any comparisons he saw with the two players.

“Those of us that know Vince know he didn’t mean that. Vince loves Vince.”

With Coach Tomlin only talking about Williams, a follow-up question was asked if there are qualities in Robinson’s play that are at least attributable to what he might remember Vince Williams.

“He’s a contact player, he loves the combat, so they’re very similar in that way.”

Kenny Pickett

Apparently Kenny Pickett got some additional work with the first team in practice on Wednesday. Coach Tomlin was asked if it was the most Pickett has worked with the first team in practice thus far.

“I didn’t chart it in that spirit. I don’t have the answer to that.”

Calvin Austin III

One 2022 draft pick by the Steelers who has yet to appear in a preseason game is wide receiver Calvin Austin III. Coach Tomlin was asked if Austin is back to 100% as far as practicing.

“No, he is not.”

Marcus Allen

The Steelers did get one player back at practice on Wednesday in linebacker Marcus Allen. Coach Tomlin was asked if there were any other players who came back on Wednesday and that is where he mentioned Allen.

“Marcus Allen had increased participation today relative to where he’s been, which is a good sign and step for him.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen below: