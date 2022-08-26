The BTSC Delorean: Looking back at the most memorable Steelers vs. Lions contests

Do the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a long and storied history? That would be a yes and a no. The rivalry dates back to 1934, but the series only includes 33. Since 1973, the two teams have only played 13 times, but they almoat always seem to put on a fantastic show when pitted head-to-head. The Lions and Steelers have shared legendary coach Buddy Parker and Hall of Fame QB Bobby Layne. The Steelers hold a slight advantage in the series with a record of 17-14-2, but have dominated since 1966 going 13-2-1.

Here’s a brief tale of the tape:

Points: Lions 637, Steelers 576

Wins: Steelers 17, Lions 14

Home Record: Steelers 11-2-2, Lions 12-6

Shutouts: None

Biggest Win Margin: 11/24/1983 - Lions 45, Steelers 3

Closest Game: 11/14/2021 - Steelers 14, Lions 14 and 11/8/1959 Steelers 10, Lions 10

Overtime Games: 3 - Steelers 0-1-1, Lions 1-0-1

Postseason Record: Never Met in Postseason

Now Let’s take a look at the most memorable games that these two franchises have offered up to the football world.

September 2, 1969 - Steelers 16, Lions 13

This particular season opener at Pitt Stadium marked the first overall appearance of Head Coach Chuck Noll leading the Pittsburgh Steelers and it turned out to be the only win of 1969 as well. The Steelers came into the game without Dick Hoak and Don McCall in the backfield, so rookie third-rounder Warren Bankston was called upon to carry the load. Not a single touchdown scored until the fourth quarter of this game. The Lions opened up the scoring with Errol Mann’s 27-yard field goal to cap off the recovery of a Bankston fumble. In fact, turnovers were featured prevalently in this contest as Detroit QB Bill Munson surrendered a ball after being sacked by Pittsburgh’s Chuck Hinton, but the Steelers gave it right back when HB Earl Gros fumbled the ball right back. Jerry Hillebrand’s interception of Munson led to a field goal, while the Lions did not capitalize on Lem Barney’s pick of Steelers starter Dick Shiner. The Steelers three field goals courtesy of Gene Mingo’s foot (27, 18 and 40) to make the score 9-3 at the half. After another Mann three in the third, the Lions finally put the ball in the end zone. Bankston’s second fumble was recovered by Alex Karras

November 24, 1983 - Lions 45, Steelers 3

If Steeler Nation consumed their Thanksgiving Dinner before this game, their only hope for happiness would have been if the tryptophan kicked-in and they slept through the holiday debacle. Cliff Stoudt’s line of 9 for 25, 83 yards and four interceptions couldn’t be improved upon when Mark Malone subbed-in and went 2 for 8 for 16 yards and one interception. Frank Pollard going for 82 yards on a mere 12 attempts and Gary Anderson’s second quarter field goal we’re the lone bright spots for Chuck Noll’s 9-3 Steelers. Harvey Clayton, Gary Dunn, Jack Lambert and Keith Willis each achieved a sack, but those achievements are paltry compared to the 45 points given up, including 17 unanswered in the opening quarter. For the victorious Lions Eric Hipple threw two touchdown passes, both to Ulysses Norris, Billy Sims had a pair of touchdown runs from the two yard line to go with his 154 total yards, Bruce McNorton hauled-in two of the five interceptions of Steeler quarterbacks and Robbie Martin returned a punt 81 yards for a score. The Pontiac Silverdome was rocking, as the Steelers slinked back home after an embarrassing 45-3 beat down.

September 1995 - Steelers 23, Lions 20

The Steelers won this game on the scoreboard to open the 1995 season, however Bill Cowher’s team definitely lost on the injury report, as Rod Woodson tore up his knee and Neil O’Donnell fractured a pinky on his throwing hand. No. 14 was 7/10 for 63 yards when he exited, and the Mike Tomczak (3 INT)/Jim Miller (1 INT) tandem had tough sailing behind center. With 14:06 to go in the game, Bam Morris’ second touchdown run of the afternoon to go with Norm Johnson’s two field goals in the first half, extended the score to 20-10. But Ryan McNeil picks Tomzcak and the Lions tie things up on a Scott Mitchell pass of 27 yards to Herman Moore and a 36-yard Jason Hanson field goal. But the Steelers Tomzcaked-up with passes to Charles Johnson, Yancey Thigpen and Fred Metcalf to give Johnson a shot at the buzzer and Norm kicked it true for a 31-yard score and a 23-20 triumph. Despite the shaky play and injuries to key stars, Barry Sanders’ 108 yards on the ground and Herman Moore catching 10 balls for 131, the Steelers rushing attack gain 150 yards and Thigpen had a 91-yard day on seven catches. Darren Perry pitched-in with an interception, to go with two sacks for the Blitzburgh defense. It was a hard win that set the stage for a difficult, but memorable season for Bill Cowher’s Stillers.

November 1998 - Lions 19, Steelers 16 (OT)

If it wasn’t for the “Jesse James caught That Ball Game”, this would be the most-egregious robbery that Steeler fans have ever witnessed. 24 years later and the memory of this game is still as irritating as jock itch, hemorrhoids and your mother-in-law combined. This Thanksgiving Game made me thankful that I didn’t have a brick handy or I would have had to get up early on Black Friday to purchase a new television. But Detroit fans could say the same, as this was one of the worst officiated games ever with egregious calls going against both teams. We could talk about Charlie Batch starting for the Lions, the seven combined field goals (four by Detroit’s Jason Hanson, three by Norm Johnson), the Steelers shutting down Barry Sanders and limiting the Hall of Famer to a mere 20 yards, the black and gold getting gift calls that should have been turnovers, a phantom interception going against the Steelers, touchdowns by Detroit’s Herman Moore and Pittsburgh’s Will Blackwell and Johnson’s field goal to tie the game up at the end of regulation. But the only story to really tell is the one about the coin toss going into OT. Jerome Bettis. back home in Detroit, clearly called tails. Referee Phil Luckett claimed he called head-tails. It was tails, but no matter how vociferously Bettis and Carnell Lake argued, possession went to Detroit. After a sack of Batch was called back for an illegal hands penalty on Chris Oldham, Hanson hit the game winner and the Steelers season fell apart by losing the rest of their games. The freefall wasn’t all due to the coin toss, but it was the start.

January 1, 2006 - Steelers 35, Lions 21

What was believed and turned out to be the final game at home in the storied career of Jerome Abram Bettis, the Steelers entered the final week of the NFL season needing a win and help to make the postseason. It started off good with Antwan Randle-El blazing 81 yards to the end zone to open the scoring at 7-0. But Dick Jauron’s team was not going to lie down though, as QB Joey Harrington had an 11-yard toss to Marcus Pollard, followed by the embattled quarterback finding running back Sean Bryson for 63 yards and Corey Schlesinger capping it off to take the lead. The Steelers responded as special teams continued to shine. Dan Kreider made a key block to free Ricardo Colclough as he returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards for Jerome Bettis to bully his way in from two yards out for his seventh TD of the season to tie it up at 14. Then Eddie Drummond, walloped by Ricardo Colclough, fumbled on the kick return and Brett Keisel pounced on it at the Detroit 37. From there, No. 36’s second score made it 21-14 Steelers, just inside the 2-minute warning. In the third, Ben Roethlisberger finally connected with Hines Ward (119th consecutive game with a catch) for a 40-hard hookup to the four, setting up a third “Bus” score, the crowd chanting “one more year” and the score between the ketchup bottles to read Steelers 28, Detroit 14. Joey Harrington, however, would not go away and hit Roy Williams for a 15-yard score but Pittsburgh found their championship swagger in the season’s final stretch and answered on a drive that featured mostly Willie Parker and a 43-yard collaboration with Heath Miller, No. 7 ran for seven around the right side and extended the lead to double-digits again and finalize the scoring at 35-21. The win was harder than anticipated but gave them a ticket to the dance that would ultimately result in a trip back to Motor City for Bettis and his mates, minus the Lions. The rest is pretty amazing history, but you all know that.

October 30, 2017 - Steelers 20, Lions - 15

This Sunday Night Football contest in the Motor City may just signify when JuJu Smith-Schuster truly grabbed the spotlight. On the night before Halloween on national television, The rookie without a driver’s license, who had gotten his bicycle stolen and returned that week, took a pass from Ben Roethlisberger from the Steelers’ three, 97 yards to glory with 3:01 left in the third. That play, along with a first half Lev Bell touchdown and a pair of Chris Boswell field goals, were enough for the Steelers to silence the roar of the Lions in their den. The Steelers defense held Matt Stafford and the Detroit scoring effort to five Matt Prater field goals, but an Artie Burns fumble recovery and Ryan Shazier’s stop of Eric Ebron at the two-minute warning thwarted a threat for the Lions to steal the game away late.