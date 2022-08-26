Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: 7s, 8, Nein!

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) break down the week’s hottest and most toxic takes on Steelers Twitter and beyond. This week, more and more fans (and even some alumni) want to crown Quesadilla Kenny, and the chorus may be getting too loud to ignore. Plus, the most fan outrage (for good & for bad) we’ll ever see about 7th round picks. And the mystery of media member who is still trying to throw Ben under the bus.

Checkout a rundown of this week’s show:

Toxic Takes

QB ‘22

O-line Blues

Mark Robinson Hype

Roster Cuts

Mystery Ben Hater

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Predicting the winner of key Steelers position battles

This last preseason game will determine starters for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, who will be the winner of key Steelers position battles? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Predicting the winner of key Steelers position battles

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: Making the case for Kenny Pickett being QB1

There are camps that feel that the Steelers will make Kenny Pickett the QB1 to begin the 2022 season, while others think he won’t even get a hat on Sundays as QB3. Should KP8 be the guy? BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines why the Steelers should start the rookie on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Kenny Pickett for QB1!!!!!!!

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE