Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Preseason Week 3

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Time to take a look at some key position battles for the 53-man roster...let’s start with the quarterbacks.

How do you see the QB depth chart breaking down? Who doesn’t get a helmet on game day?

2. What about the running backs? How many backs do you see the team carrying in 2022, and what is the depth chart?

3. Cornerbacks are one of the toughest positions to discuss. The Steelers have a lot of cornerbacks, but how they deploy them is anyone’s guess.

Who do you see as CB1? CB2? Slot/Nickel? Dime?

4. Which player has the most to gain vs. the Lions?

5. Which player has the most to lose vs. Detroit Sunday?

6. I am someone who constantly complains about the announcers in the NFL. I love Jim Nantz, but can’t stand Tony Romo anymore. I like Troy Aikman, but Joe Buck is annoying. You get the picture...who is your favorite announcing duo? And if you could create a duo, regardless of employer, who would it be?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

