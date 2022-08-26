Mike Tomlin lays out the Steelers plan at quarterback vs. the Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the preseason finale vs. the Detroit Lions this Sunday at 4:30pm ET, and one of the main talking points has been how the quarterbacks will perform in the final exhibition game of the 2022 preseason.

It was Tomlin who earlier in the week said he wouldn’t name a starting quarterback for the Week 1 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals until after the final preseason game, and this sparked a tremendous amount of discussion about Kenny Pickett’s potential for being the starter. Friday, Tomlin met with the media and gave a rundown of what to expect from the quarterback position Sunday afternoon.

It should come as a shock to no one Tomlin is giving the start to Mitch Trubisky, but as he has throughout the entire preseason, Tomlin did not say how long Trubisky would be in the lineup vs. Detroit.

In his press conference, Coach Tomlin announced that Mitch Trubisky will start at QB for Sunday’s preseason game against the Lions. pic.twitter.com/HfvHGMIPBa — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 26, 2022

After Trubisky exits the game, it will be Kenny Pickett taking over for the second straight game.

Mike Tomlin said it will be Trubisky, Pickett and then Rudolph on Sunday. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 26, 2022

The team’s top draft pick will get his shot, likely with some of the starters still in the game, to show coaches one last time this preseason what he is capable of doing if given the chance. Following Pickett’s time, the only other quarterback on the roster, Mason Rudolph, will finish out the game.

Will this be the team’s depth chart moving into the regular season? Assuming all three make the 53-man roster, will the team dress three quarterbacks on game day, or will one be inactive? If so, who will that quarterback be?

Tomlin didn’t dive into all of those details, but it does make you wonder what the underlying plan is at the position as the preseason comes to a close, and the preparation for Week 1 of the regular season officially begins.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Lions this Sunday and then trim their roster from 80 to 53 players.