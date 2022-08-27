College Gameday, Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Prospects and Open Thread

Welcome to Week Zero of the 2022 college football season!

There are not a pile of games to get real excited about, but there are games nonetheless, and if you are like me, some football is better than no football. Speaking of the draft, what about the 2022 Steeler draft class? I know it’s preseason, but there appears to be some serious talent at the offensive skill positions. The future is bright!

Below is the list of games for Saturday

Appalachian State at Western Kentucky — Noon, CBS Sports Network

Nebraska at Northwestern — 12:30pm, FOX (being played in Ireland)

Idaho State at UNLV — 3:30pm, CBS Sports Network

Connecticut at Utah State — 4pm, FOX Sports 1

Wyoming at Illinois — 4pm, on Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State — 5pm, ACC Network

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic — 7pm, CBS Sports Network

North Texas at Texas El Paso (no TV coverage)

Nevada at New Mexico State — 10pm, ESPN 2

Vanderbilt at Hawaii — 10:30pm, CBS Sports Network

Yeah, I told you there wasn’t much to write home about. However, it appears that once again the Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling along the offensive line. Yes, I know it’s preseason and hopefully they will eventually gel into a finely tuned unit. Cut downs are coming and there will be more reps for those making the 53-man roster.

With that miniscule rant out the way, let’s begin Week 0 with something or someone that may help with the offensive line woes. Of course it would mean that the Steeles organization would have to change their methodology and view of the offensive line. Let’s just say it has been a minute since the Steelers invested early round draft capital into the offensive line.

Early projections from some of the respected draft sites have the Steelers drafting around pick No. 11. That puts the Steelers in the range to select one of the best offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Peter Skoronski LT #77 6’4” 315lbs Northwestern Wildcats

The Good

Has outstanding technique and fundamentals paired with great balance and base and when he is in sync he is a load.

Great footwork allowing him to move easily to the next level

High character guy and respected as a leader on his team.

Lauded for his work ethic

Has experience at Center

The Bad

Honestly the only thing that concerns me is his length. Meaning a move inside at the next level maybe warranted.

Ochaun Mathis EDGE #32 6’5” 260lbs Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers have a draft eligible Edge Rusher in Ochaun Mathis, a transfer from TCU. Not sure if they will line up against one another but could be an interesting match up. if they do. Definitely possesses an NFL build. Has a decent get off and snap anticipation. Tries to win initially with a bull rush.

Hope everyone is doing well and look forward to some interesting draft talk as the college season progresses. Let us know who you will be watching and who you wouldn’t mind seeing in the Black and Gold in 2023. As always stay safe and Go Steelers!