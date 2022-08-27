Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Steelers Pregame Show: How holey are the Steelers holes?

The Steelers have been working diligently to fill all of their holes, but not everything goes as plans. What are the holes for the Steelers going into preseason Week 3 against Detroit? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk what needs to happen against Detroit at Acrisure.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Steelers vs. Detroit, preseason Week 3

Where are the holes on the Steelers roster?

Mike Tomlin Press Conference Recap: Preseason Week 3 vs. Detroit

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at Acrisure Stadium to play the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason, and Mike Tomlin met with media Thursday to talk about the upcoming game. Check out the Mike Tomlin press conference recap where BTSC Editor Dave Schofield gives you all you need to know.

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steelers still looking for answers in preseason finale

The Steelers are set to take on the Lions at Acrisure Stadium this Sunday afternoon at 4:30. They do so with many questions left to be answered. That and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with BTSC veteran writer and podcaster Tony Defeo.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Will the Steelers find answers against Detroit?

Q&A

State of the Steelers: The biggest tune-up game ever

Everybody is talking about the Steelers 2022 season and this weekend’s contest against Detroit is a crucial tune-up. Could it be the biggest tune-up ever? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

A crucial tune-up

