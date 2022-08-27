The Pittsburgh Steelers are back home at the friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium for their final game of the 2022 preseason. After a strong offensive performance in Week 1 followed by standing out more on defense in Week 2, the Steelers find themselves at 2-0 enetering their last preseason contest.

Who will emerge as the starter at quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season? Will the Steelers offensive line be up to the challenge after being called out by Coach Tomlin? Will the defense do a better job at stopping the run?

This Sunday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to finish their 2022 preseason on a positive note. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 3 preseason game. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 3 Preseason:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, August 28th

Kickoff: 4:30 P.M. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (-4.5); O/U (39)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-TV and nationally on all CBS affiliates with Greg Gumble and Charles Robinson as commentators and Evan Washburn as the sideline reporter.

Online: NFL+ offers all out of market preseason games with a paid subscription. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio, XM Radio and Sirius Radio on channel 88.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield.