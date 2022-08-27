3 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin during Friday’s press conference

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers continued their work on the practice field at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Friday for their final preseason game, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. Even though it was his scheduled weekly press conference, it was much like his typical post-practice time with the media. Regardless of how formal the setting was, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Najee Harris

One player who has not appeared yet in the preseason but seems to be ready to go is second-year running back Najee Harris. Coach Tomlin was asked if Harris will get a chance to get some carries.

“Absolutely. We’re going to be inclusive; all healthy guys are scheduled to play.”

Mitch Trubisky

In his opening statement, Coach Tomlin stated Mitch Trubisky will be the starter on Sunday followed by Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Coach Tomlin was asked if he needs to see Trubisky run the two-minute drill since he has not done so in a game this preseason.

“We’ve worked enough in team development that it’s not a prevailing thought if he gets one great.”

Alex Highsmith

Another projected starter for the Steelers who has not appeared in the preseason is outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who has been dealing with a rib injury. Coach Tomlin was asked if Highsmith will be available Sunday.

“Again, we’re just we’re maintaining an inclusive mentality and we’re optimistic about everyone’s participation, but we’ll see.”

A portion of Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen below with a link to the full session included: