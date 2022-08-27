A look back at the Steelers week that was: The Clock is Ticking edition

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers prepping for their final preseason game. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 8/21

Cam Heyward only No. 42? That’s like Arby’s only being ranked No. 15 among fast food restaurants. We all know the value to us is much higher.

Monday 8/22

Steelers rookie WR Calvin Austin III said the foot injury that kept him out of the first two preseason games "is feeling great, I'm just really waiting for Coach Tomlin's word" to get back on the field. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 22, 2022

Just say the word, Mike. I want to see Austin 3:19 run past someone’s a$$.

Kendrick Green got brutally honest today when asked if he's done enough to win the LG guard.



Reporter: 'Have you done enough to win the LG job?'



Green: "No. Absolutely not." — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 22, 2022

A lot has been inferred about Green’s passion, but here’s hoping that he keeps working. This is all on the heels of Kevin Dotson working with the first team offense this week.

Trade! The #Raiders are sending QB Nick Mullens to the #Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024, per sources.



A new potential backup for Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/wZmYddMmay — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2022

For those of you wondering what a capable backup goes for these days, I give you a Nick Mullens for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024. That’s not even next year. So, if anybody thinks that the Steelers could get a new OT or an ILB, set your sights lower. The equivalence to Chris Oladokun and an Arby’s coupon for a free Beef ‘N Cheddar is now the most likely possibility. Thanks Raiders.

We have signed OT Adrian Ealy and waived OT Jordan Tucker. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 22, 2022

For those of you that ordered your Jordan Tucker No. 72 jersey from Steelers from NFL Shop, I give you Adrian Ealy. At this rate, Ealy has got a genuine chance to stick.

Mike Tomlin called a team meeting today and chewed out the offensive line pretty bad from what it sounds like when talking to the O-Linemen today at practice.



It wasn't a pretty sight. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 22, 2022

Good for Coach T. Rah-Rah guys don’t do that.

Tuesday 8/23

Really surprised Steelers released OLB Genard Avery. They’ve liked Hamilcar Rashed, but I didn’t realize they liked him *this* much. https://t.co/BJ1d6wE92m — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 23, 2022

For those of you lamenting the release of a second seventh-round selection, it’s not that big of a deal. Not too many sevens stick. The Steelers drafting of Oladokun was great strategy. What undrafted free agent quarterback is going to want to sign with a team that just selected Kenny Pickett and signed Mitch Trubisky? As for Avery, my beautiful head of hair has a bald patch from a whole lotta head scratchin’. But I am so jazzed for the opportunity to hear yinzers try to pronounce Hamilcar Rashed. I had a Hamilar rash once. Wasn’t pretty.

Wednesday 8/24

The NFL family mourns the loss of Hall of Fame QB and Chiefs legend, Len Dawson. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FFdqcKhwrR — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2022

Drafted by the Steelers, the football world lost an absolute legend. RIP Len Dawson, gone at 87.

Steelers awarded Elijah Riley off waivers from Jets — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 24, 2022

As the team unfortunately comes to injury settlements with Master Teague and Tuzar Skipper and drops Donovan Stiner for Elijah Riley, It’s more and more obvious that the Steelers really like former Jets. At least this guy’s name is easier to pronounce than Aurthur Maulet or Hamilcar Rashed.

A familiar face stopped by practice today. pic.twitter.com/RVenOCRMLl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 24, 2022

Nice to see Ben at practice, but is he hugging younger players. I thought he said that the young guys.... Oh, never mind.

Thursday 8/25

Introducing the 2022 Sideline Hats ‼ — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) August 25, 2022

I have absolutely no artistic talent, but I can do better with a place mat and a couple of packets of Arby’s sauce.

The #Vikings have released veteran punter Jordan Berry. Undrafted rookie Ryan Wright, who is is listed at 6’3, 245 pounds, is the lone punter left on the roster. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 25, 2022

Look over your shoulder, Big Press.

The Steelers released this last week, but I love Pat McAfee and am thrilled to see Ivan back in the fold. Wonder how much of his time will be spent at Swaggin’ University?

The next wave of RBs is here pic.twitter.com/0VNrtKOZNV — PFF (@PFF) August 25, 2022

This actually worries me. PFF is my source for getting very little right.

Clubs -- not the NFL -- are responsible for overseeing conduct of players at practice, including joint practices. So fair to say league discipline for Aaron Donald (or anyone else) in today's brouhaha is unlikely. https://t.co/VfmDycxBKh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2022

See? All guys from Pittsburgh hate the Bengals.

Friday 8/26

In his press conference, Coach Tomlin announced that Mitch Trubisky will start at QB for Sunday’s preseason game against the Lions. pic.twitter.com/HfvHGMIPBa — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 26, 2022

Mike Tomlin said it will be Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and then Mason Rudolph on Sunday. Is this a foreshadowing of the start of the season at signal caller for the Steelers? The division of labor will tell quite a bit.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.