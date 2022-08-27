 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: The Clock is Ticking edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Steelers’ season ended over seven months ago and a new one is about to begin with the Steelers prepping for their final preseason game. Of course, there’s plenty of news coming out of Latrobe. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. So, let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 8/21

Cam Heyward only No. 42? That’s like Arby’s only being ranked No. 15 among fast food restaurants. We all know the value to us is much higher.

Monday 8/22

Just say the word, Mike. I want to see Austin 3:19 run past someone’s a$$.

A lot has been inferred about Green’s passion, but here’s hoping that he keeps working. This is all on the heels of Kevin Dotson working with the first team offense this week.

For those of you wondering what a capable backup goes for these days, I give you a Nick Mullens for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024. That’s not even next year. So, if anybody thinks that the Steelers could get a new OT or an ILB, set your sights lower. The equivalence to Chris Oladokun and an Arby’s coupon for a free Beef ‘N Cheddar is now the most likely possibility. Thanks Raiders.

For those of you that ordered your Jordan Tucker No. 72 jersey from Steelers from NFL Shop, I give you Adrian Ealy. At this rate, Ealy has got a genuine chance to stick.

Good for Coach T. Rah-Rah guys don’t do that.

Tuesday 8/23

For those of you lamenting the release of a second seventh-round selection, it’s not that big of a deal. Not too many sevens stick. The Steelers drafting of Oladokun was great strategy. What undrafted free agent quarterback is going to want to sign with a team that just selected Kenny Pickett and signed Mitch Trubisky? As for Avery, my beautiful head of hair has a bald patch from a whole lotta head scratchin’. But I am so jazzed for the opportunity to hear yinzers try to pronounce Hamilcar Rashed. I had a Hamilar rash once. Wasn’t pretty.

Wednesday 8/24

Drafted by the Steelers, the football world lost an absolute legend. RIP Len Dawson, gone at 87.

As the team unfortunately comes to injury settlements with Master Teague and Tuzar Skipper and drops Donovan Stiner for Elijah Riley, It’s more and more obvious that the Steelers really like former Jets. At least this guy’s name is easier to pronounce than Aurthur Maulet or Hamilcar Rashed.

Nice to see Ben at practice, but is he hugging younger players. I thought he said that the young guys.... Oh, never mind.

Thursday 8/25

I have absolutely no artistic talent, but I can do better with a place mat and a couple of packets of Arby’s sauce.

Look over your shoulder, Big Press.

The Steelers released this last week, but I love Pat McAfee and am thrilled to see Ivan back in the fold. Wonder how much of his time will be spent at Swaggin’ University?

This actually worries me. PFF is my source for getting very little right.

See? All guys from Pittsburgh hate the Bengals.

Friday 8/26

Mike Tomlin said it will be Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and then Mason Rudolph on Sunday. Is this a foreshadowing of the start of the season at signal caller for the Steelers? The division of labor will tell quite a bit.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

