Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Vacation Alert!

Sorry, but you all are stuck with me again. But good news is coming! I won’t be hosting again next weekend...
Since I last had the mic, Mrs. Canuck has had me driving all over this beautiful province. With all the craziness in the world right now please don’t lose sight of what a wonderful world we live in. Live your life folks, today, tomorrow and well into the future.
Anyway, with my uniquely Canadian opening out of the way, on to the questions.
- What has become your biggest surprise of the Steelers offseason? Why?
- What has been your biggest disappointment of this offseason? Again provide support for your answer!
- What has been your best good news of this offseason? Yup, we DEMAND more that a few words
- You have been gifted the opportunity to go back in time to see one sporting event live and in person. What game you got?
- With Labor Day just around the corner, do you normally celebrate the weekend or do you take the whole week off (or more) leading up to the big day?
