Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Vacation Alert!

Sorry, but you all are stuck with me again. But good news is coming! I won’t be hosting again next weekend...

Since I last had the mic, Mrs. Canuck has had me driving all over this beautiful province. With all the craziness in the world right now please don’t lose sight of what a wonderful world we live in. Live your life folks, today, tomorrow and well into the future.

Anyway, with my uniquely Canadian opening out of the way, on to the questions.