The Steelers 80-man roster going into preseason Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set for their final preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. With so many players, it’s difficult to keep track of exactly who could be on the field for the Steelers. Which player just made that fantastic block? Who was the defensive back who just blanketed the wide receiver where the quarterback had to look somewhere else? In order to not miss out on who is making plays, or possibly not making them, we here at BTSC have provided the current Steelers roster listed by number for your reference.

Without further ado, here are the current 80 players by number and position for the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers:

2: Mason Rudolph, QB

6: Pressley Harvin III, P

8: Kenny Pickett, QB

9: Chris Boswell, K

10: Mitch Trubisky, QB

11: Chase Claypool, WR

13: Miles Boykin, WR

14: George Pickens, WR

15: Cody White, WR

18: Diontae Johnson, WR

19: Calvin Austin III, WR

20: Cameron Sutton, CB

21: Tre Norwood, S

22: Najee Harris, RB

24: Benny Snell Jr., RB

24: Damontae Kazee, S

25: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB

26: Anthony McFarland Jr., RB

26: Chris Steele, CB

27: Marcus Allen, LB

28: Miles Killebrew, S

29: Levi Wallace, CB

30: Carlins Platel, DB

30: Jaylen Warren, RB

31: Justin Layne, CB

34: Terrell Edmunds, S

35: Arthur Maulet, S

37: Elijah Riley, S

38: Max Borghi, RB

39: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S

40: Linden Stephens, DB

41: Robert Spillane, LB

42: James Pierre, CB

44: Ron’Dell Carter, LB

44: Derek Watt, FB

45: Buddy Johnson, LB

46: Christian Kuntz , LS

46: Hamilcar Rashed, LB

48: Derrek Tuszka, LB

50: Delontae Scott, LB

51: Myles Jack, LB

53: Kendrick Green, C

55: Devin Bush, LB

56: Alex Highsmith, LB

57: Montravius Adams, DT

60: J.C. Hassenauer, C

61: Mason Cole, C

62: Ryan McCollum, C

64: Trent Scott, OT

65: Larry Ogunjobi, DT

65: Dan Moore Jr., OT

66: Donovan Jeter, DT

68: Khalil Davis, DT

68: William Dunkle, G

69: Kevin Dotson, G

71: Joe Haeg, OT

72: Adrian Ealy

73: Carlos Davis, DT

74: Chaz Green, OT

76: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT

77: John Leglue, OT

78: James Daniels, G

80: Tyler Vaughns, WR

81: Zach Gentry, TE

82: Steven Sims, WR

83: Connor Heyward, TE/FB

84: Tyler Snead, WR

85: Jace Sternberger, TE

87: Kevin Rader, TE

88: Pat Freiermuth, TE

89: Gunner Olszewski, TE

90: T.J. Watt, LB

92: Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

93: Mark Robinson, LB

94: Tyson Alualu, DT

95: Chris Wormley, DT

96: James Vaughters, LB

97: Cameron Heyward, DT

98: DeMarvin Leal, DE

99: Henry Mondeaux, DE