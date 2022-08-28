Predicting which Steelers’ players will not play in preseason Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back home at Acrisure Stadium to finish up the 2022 NFL preseason Sunday at 4:30 PM. With no injury reports required or any limitations on the numbers of players from the 80-man roster who can take the field during the preseason, exactly which members of the Steelers will play or not is still to be determined.

While head coach Mike Tomlin did not initially rule out any players during his press conference on Friday and said all available players will see action, there were some reports which emerged later. With only three preseason games, there isn’t a historical template as to how the Steelers will handle which players will see the field. The following list is players who I project will not appear in the game, all of which are for potential injury concerns.

Here are the possibilities of who won’t see the field Sunday:

WR Calvin Austin III- While he is working his way back, I don’t know that Austin is ready for game action just yet. If he’s getting close, he could end up being available for the regular season and not have to go on IR.

OLB Alex Highsmith- At this point, I would almost prefer a Highsmith get two more weeks of recovery rather than play on Sunday afternoon. I guess we’ll see.

DT Montravius Adams- This has to be the most concerning injury as there has been no reports on Adams even being a practice. If I were to bet, Adams spends one day on the 53-man roster before heading to IR.

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk- After playing in the first preseason game, Loudermilk only saw five defensive snaps in Week 2. It has been reported he will be sitting out this week.

CB Arthur Maulet- Dealing with a hamstring injury, it has been reported Maulet will not be on the field Sunday afternoon.

OT Joe Haeg- Earlier in the week Mike Tomlin said Haeg was in the concussion protocol. Whether or not he is out of the protocol is a mystery, so there’s the chance he may not play.

So there is a list of players I think will not be playing the Steelers Week 3 preseason game against the Detroit Lions. How did I do? If there are anyone on the list you think will play? Are there other players I’m missing? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.