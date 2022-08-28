Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 3 of the NFL Preseason. Yes this is only a preseason game, but it's still football. Please bear with me as there will be plenty of plays that I have no idea who the guys are making said play.

1st Quarter

Steelers win the toss and defer. Boswell kicks it off.

Don't like seeing Larry O. lining up offsides.

Defense gets it to third down. Would like to see them get off the field here. Thanks to T.J. Watt that will happen with a tackle for a loss.

Nice little shake and bake on that return by Gunner O.

Najee gets his first carry of the preseason. Gets three.

Trubisky holds onto the ball for too long on back-to-back plays and the Steelers go three and out.

I will say that so far the run defense for the Steelers is looking much better.

Defense facing a third and nine, pass is incomplete but there was a flag on the Lions. Defense holds.

Muuuutthh!

There was a familiar site. The quarterback hands the ball to Najee who is immediately hit by somebody in the backfield.

Big play down the sidelines to Diontae Johnson on a third down. Offense moving.

Najee makes something out of nothing but it looks like it's going to come back on a hold. Dan Moore was guilty on that one.

Got Dan Moore a second time for holding.

Now Dotson gets hit with a false start and the offense is definitely going the wrong direction.

On 4th and forever so the Steelers will send Boswell out to attempt a field goal. He knocks it through and the Steelers lead 3-0.

The one thing there's been no shortage of in the game so far has been penalty flags.

On third down and 17 the Lions run the ball and the Steelers give up a 25-yard run.

Bush was manhandled on that run by a tight end. Did not look good.

End of the first quarter Steelers 3, Lions 0.

2nd Quarter

Minkah Fitzpatrick with a rare sack of the quarterback.

On 3rd and 15 Cam Sutton with a pick. He runs it back inside the 25 and the Steelers offense will be in business.

Third down and seven— this is a play that screams for Muth.

Instead Trubisky tries to get the ball to Pickens and it falls incomplete. Boswell on for the field goal. Steelers 6, Lions 0.

The Lions quarterback scrambles on third down and comes up just short and it looks like the Lions are going for it deep in their own territory.

Devin Bush and Miles Jack team up to stop the Lions on 4th down.

The Steelers do not take advantage go three and out for another Boswell field goal attempt. Steelers 9, Lions 0.

Still lots of laundry flying around on the field for this game.

The defense gives up another long play on 3rd and 10 plus to give up a first down. I hate that.

The very next play the quarterback fumbles the ball in the defense allows him to pick it up continue his drop and throw deep to a wide open receiver. This is not good football.

The defense gets it to another third down and really long, so I suspect they will play something really soft and give up another first down.

Edmonds almost picks it off, the defense does hold on and the Steelers will get the ball back. Is it Pickett time?

Trubisky comes out with the offense again.

Teams throw the ball down the field against the Steelers on third down and long but what the Steelers do is throw it to the line of scrimmage and hope the receiver can get 15 yards.

Nice play for Minkah to break up the third down pass, the Steelers will get it back one more time.

Pickens with a nice sideline catch on third down to keep the Steelers moving with a chance for points.

Freiermuth with a nice cat to take the ball down inside the 10-yard line.

Touchdown pass to Steven Sims! Nice execution of the two minute drill.

Halftime the score is Steelers 16, Lions 0.

3rd Quarterc

Kenny Pickett comes out to lead the offense to start the second half.

The double whammy on third down where the pass was incomplete going deep for Sims, but with holding on Kendrick Green it wouldn't have mattered anyway. Steelers punt.

Hamilcar Rashed could have had the runner in the backfield but missed him and he ended up gaining 9 yards.

On third down and seven there are flags all over the place and they are all on the Steelers.

The defense stiffens and holds the Lions to a field goal. Steelers 16, Lions 3.

Pickett to Boykins— what a nice play.

The drive stalls at the 11-yard line. Looks like another Boswell field goal. The attempt was blocked by the Lions so after a really nice drive the Steelers end up with 0 points.

After giving up a couple of runs, the defense actually was getting decent pressure on the quarterback and forces the Lions to punt.

A couple of first downs and the Steelers are now at midfield.

Pickett just seems really confident in throwing the football.

End of the third quarter, Steelers 16, Lions 3.

4th Quarter

The Steelers end up with a third and 10 and again throw the ball behind the line of scrimmage and don't even make it back.

Boswell nails the 54-yard field goal. Steelers 19, Lions 3.

The Steelers second string defense is returning to their old tricks of giving up big runs.

Both teams have just methodically been moving the ball down the field in the second half. There hasn't been much for points but they sure are chewing up the clock quickly.

The Lions have a fourth and goal and will be going for it. The ruling on the field is incomplete pass and the Steelers take over.

Rudolph now in a quarterback.

The Steelers get one first down via penalty, but end up having to punt.

I still had a lot of questions that I thought still need to be answered during this game, and I'm not getting many of those answered.

I hope the coaching staff has gotten to see everything they wanted from this game.

It feels like Detroit has run 17 plays now inside the Steelers 20, and it's currently second and goal.

That was one of the weirdest looking plays for a touchdown I think I've ever seen. Steelers 19, Lions 9.

Detroit just refuses to let this game end. Basically it's a wrap on the preseason. The next time we see the Steelers on the field it will be in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers end the game with a sack of the quarterback. Final score Steelers 19, Lions 9

There you have it, my knee jerks. Sure it was preseason and sure you saw some guys who will not be around after final cutdowns, but it was Steelers football so I will sit on this for a day or two and then to talk about it on The Scho Bro Show. CAN’T WAIT!!!