Steelers vs. Lions, Preseason Week 3: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hoping for a perfect 2022 NFL Preseason, but more than their undefeated record, they were hoping to put their best foot forward before heading into the regular season. Their opponent in the preseason finale was the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers won the opening coin toss, and elected to defer their possession to the second half. Putting the defense on the field, Tim Boyle hit T.J. Hockenson for a big gain on first down, but following the first down the Pittsburgh defense stiffened, forcing a Detroit punt.

Mitch Trubisky took over with the starting offense, but the drive was short-lived. Facing a 2nd and 6, Trubisky took a sack on a rollout, only to be sacked again on 3rd down and forcing Pressley Harvin III into early action.

Detroit’s second possession lasted just three plays, gaining one yard, before the Steelers took over at their own 15-yard line for their next possession. The drive was vastly improved compared to their first drive, and a huge pass from Trubisky to Diontae Johnson put the Steelers in Detroit territory. However, once the offense hit the red-zone, they started moving the wrong way and had to settle on a 45-yard Chris Boswell field goal to give them a 3-0 lead with 3:22 left in the first quarter.

It looked like Detroit’s ensuing drive would be a quick one, but a draw on 3rd-and-17 equated in a 20-yard first down run. The drive continued to end the first quarter