Steelers vs. Lions, Preseason Week 3: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

It looked like Detroit’s ensuing drive would be a quick one, but a draw on 3rd-and-17 equated in a 20-yard first down run. The drive continued into the second quarter, but a first down sack by Minkah Fitzpatrick put the Lions behind the chains. On 3rd-and-15, Boyle’s pass was intercepted by Cam Sutton and set up the offense inside the red-zone.

Despite the turnover, the Steelers failed to even gain a first down before putting Chris Boswell back on the field for a 34-yard field goal. The kick was good, making the score 6-0 in the early minutes of the second quarter.

The Lions started their next drive on their own 15-yard line, and eventually faced a 4th-and-1. Devin Bush and Myles Jack blew up the play, creating a turnover on downs. The Steelers’ offense was set up in the red-zone, but the offense failed to reach the end-zone for the third time. Another Boswell field goal made the score 9-0 with 8:47 left in the first half.

Detroit’s next drive resulted in another punt, and Trubisky remained in the game with 5:17 left in the half. A three-and-out gave the ball right back to Detroit, and the Lions followed suit giving the ball back to Pittsburgh with 1:34 left in the second quarter.

Trubisky remained in the game to execute the two-minute drill, and Trubisky and the Pittsburgh offense responded. Trubisky had big passes to George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth to set up the offense at the 5-yard line with 15 seconds left. With one timeout remaining, Trubisky hit Steven Sims on first down for the first touchdown of the game. The Boswell point-after was good, making the score 16-0 heading into halftime.