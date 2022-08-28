Steelers vs. Lions, Preseason Week 3: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

Kenny Pickett took over at quarterback in the third quarter, but his first drive stalled with just one first down. Detroit’s first possession of the second half was one of their better of the game, but with the once-promising drive stalled with back-to-back pass break ups at the line of scrimmage, and equated in a 36-yard field goal. The score stood 16-3, in favor of Pittsburgh, with 10:01 left in the third quarter.

Pickett’s second drive was more of what fans had grown accustomed to seeing in the preseason. The former Pitt product was able to throw with anticipation, and the offensive line was getting push in the running game. Nonetheless, much like Trubisky in the first, the drive stalled in the red-zone. However, Chris Boswell’s 29-yard field goal attempt was blocked, and the Steelers 16-3 lead remained unchanged.

The Steelers were driving at the end of the third quarter following a Detroit punt.