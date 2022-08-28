Diontae Johnson leaves Steelers third preseason game, ruled out

In the first quarter of the Steelers final preseason matchup Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, wide receiver Diontae Johnson has gone to the locker room with a shoulder injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. This per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Diontae Johnson has a shoulder injury and will not return. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 28, 2022

The most likely play on where Johnson hurt his shoulder was on his only reception of the game which was good for 38 yards.

The severity of Johnson’s injury is unknown at this time. With it being a preseason game, it is likely even the slightest injury would keep Johnson from returning to the game.

UPDATE: It appears injury to Diontae Johnson is not believed to be significant.

Steelers fans can exhale a little bit.



Evan Washburn reports he talked with Mike Tomlin, who said "if this is a regular season game, we may see them back in this game. There's no long term concern at the moment for T.J. Watt or Diontae Johnson." — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) August 28, 2022

