 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Diontae Johnson leaves Steelers third preseason game, ruled out

The Steelers’ Pro Bowl receiver exited the game in the first quarter.

By Dave.Schofield
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

In the first quarter of the Steelers final preseason matchup Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, wide receiver Diontae Johnson has gone to the locker room with a shoulder injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. This per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The most likely play on where Johnson hurt his shoulder was on his only reception of the game which was good for 38 yards.

The severity of Johnson’s injury is unknown at this time. With it being a preseason game, it is likely even the slightest injury would keep Johnson from returning to the game.

UPDATE: It appears injury to Diontae Johnson is not believed to be significant.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers take on the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...