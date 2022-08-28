T.J. Watt leaves the Steelers preseason finale with knee injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already lost one starter in the preseason finale vs. the Detroit Lions to injury, that being Diontae Johnson with a shoulder injury. Now, they are without another starter in T.J. Watt.

Watt left the waning minutes of the second quarter with what is being labeled a knee injury.

T.J. Watt out with a knee injury. Got cut by Hockenson. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 28, 2022

It should be noted it is the preseason, so any injury to a starting player is going to result in them being labeled as out. With that said, it will be something to keep an eye on as the Steelers turn their attention to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they finish the NFL Preseason vs. the Lions